AU Small Finance Bank Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was INR 4,018.35 million compared to INR 3,425.99 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.02 compared to INR 5.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 5.98 compared to INR 5.24 a year ago.
For the six months, net income was INR 7,887.31 million compared to INR 6,104.65 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 11.82 compared to INR 9.54 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 11.74 compared to INR 9.47 a year ago.
AU Small Finance Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
October 28, 2023 at 04:57 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023