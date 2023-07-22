AU Small Finance Bank Limited is an India-based non-deposit accepting non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND). The Company is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations and other services. Its segments include treasury, retail banking, wholesale banking, and other banking businesses. The treasury segment primarily consists of interest from investment portfolios, money market borrowing and lending. The retail banking segment serves retail customers through a branch network and other delivery channels. The wholesale banking segment provides loans and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions and medium scale enterprises. Its personal banking includes savings account, current account and fixed deposits. It offers various types of loans, which include car loan, home loan, personal loan, tractor loan and others.

Sector Banks