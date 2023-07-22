Equities AUBANK INE949L01017
|767.30 INR
|-0.65%
|-1.79%
|+17.24%
|Jul. 22
|AU Small Finance Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|Jul. 17
|INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen marginally higher tracking U.S. peers
Transcript : AU Small Finance Bank Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2023
Today at 09:30 am
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to AU Small Finance Ban...
AU Small Finance Bank Limited is an India-based non-deposit accepting non-banking financial company (NBFC-ND). The Company is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, wholesale banking and treasury operations and other services. Its segments include treasury, retail banking, wholesale banking, and other banking businesses. The treasury segment primarily consists of interest from investment portfolios, money market borrowing and lending. The retail banking segment serves retail customers through a branch network and other delivery channels. The wholesale banking segment provides loans and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions and medium scale enterprises. Its personal banking includes savings account, current account and fixed deposits. It offers various types of loans, which include car loan, home loan, personal loan, tractor loan and others.
Calendar
2023-08-10 - Annual General Meeting
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for AU Small Finance Bank Limited
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
