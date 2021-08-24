Log in
Indian shares hit record closing highs as Bajaj Finserv soars

08/24/2021
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record closing highs on Tuesday, led by a surge in Bajaj Finserv after the market regulator allowed the shadow bank to set up a mutual fund, while metal stocks bounced back after a four-day losing streak.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.78% at 16,624.60, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.73% higher at 55,958.98.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv jumped as much as 8.6% to hit a record high before ending up 7.7%. Shares of peer Bajaj Finance also ended higher, at 3.38%.

The Nifty Bank index advanced 1.67%, driven by a 2.3% gain in HDFC Bank. The financial services index rose 1.39%. The Nifty metals index ended the session up 2.9%.

India's Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 ended the day 2% and 1.43% higher.

Among other stocks, shares of India's Optiemus Electronics rose 4.9% after it partnered with Taiwan's Wistron Corp to build smartphones and laptops. The partnership is expected to yield revenues of 380 billion rupees ($5.13 billion) over five years for Optiemus, the company said.

Shares of ABB India ended 1.31% higher after the company said it had expanded manufacturing capacity for low voltage motors by 20% at its Faridabad facility, which is powered by renewable energy.

Global equities, bond yields and oil rose on Tuesday as a bounce in China's tech sector, positive U.S. vaccination news and easing worries about the U.S. tapering stimulus lifted sentiment ahead of a speech later this week by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AU SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED -0.86% 1294.3 End-of-day quote.51.88%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 1.46% 6753.85 End-of-day quote.27.53%
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED 7.79% 16461.7 Delayed Quote.71.47%
HDFC BANK LIMITED 0.65% 1524.6 End-of-day quote.6.15%
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED -2.15% 40.95 End-of-day quote.10.53%
OPTIEMUS INFRACOM LIMITED 0.96% 141.6 End-of-day quote.55.26%
Financials
Sales 2022 39 006 M 526 M 526 M
Net income 2022 9 628 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,2x
Yield 2022 0,16%
Capitalization 405 B 5 465 M 5 460 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,30x
Nbr of Employees 22 484
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart AU SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AU Small Finance Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AU SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 294,30 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjay K. Agarwal Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Vimal Jain Chief Financial Officer
Raj Vikash Verma Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ankur K. Tripathi Chief Information Officer
Amiya Dikshit Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AU SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED51.88%5 465
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.76%468 244
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.97%344 254
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%241 378
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.07%204 977
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.75%195 506