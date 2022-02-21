AUB : Half Year Results - Announcement and Investor Presentation

Half Year FY2022 Results - Announcement and Investor Presentation
Please find attached for immediate release in relation to AUB Group Limited (ASX: AUB) the following documents:
1H22 Performance Overview; and
1H22 Results Investor Presentation.
This release has been authorised by the AUB Board.
For further information, contact Richard Bell, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, on +61 2 9935 2222 or richardb@aubgroup.com.au.
About AUB Group
AUB Group Limited is an ASX200 listed group comprising insurance brokers and underwriting agencies operating in ~500 locations across Australia and New Zealand. Over 3,000 team members work with our 850,000 clients to place more than $4.0bn in insurance premiums with local and foreign insurers.

1HFY22 Performance Overview
Strong momentum continues
Summary
Underlying NPAT1,2 of $30.6mn, up 16.7% on 1HFY21 continuing operations3: $26.2mn.
Underlying earnings per share 41.15 cents, up 16.2% on 1HFY21 continuing operations3.
Underlying NPAT1,2 of $30.6mn, up 2% on 1HFY21 not adjusting for JobKeeper and Altius profits in the prior period.
Underlying earnings per share 41.15 cents, up 1.68% on 1HFY21 not adjusting for JobKeeper and Altius profits in the prior period.
Reported Net Profit After Tax $29.7mn (1HFY21: $23.2mn), up 27.7%.
Fully franked interim dividend of 17.0 cents per share (1HFY21: 16.0 cps), up 6.3%.
Australian Broking and Agencies had strong results.
BizCover growth continues.
FY22 Underlying NPAT guidance in the range of $72.0mn - $74.0mn, representing 19.0% - 22.3% growth over FY21 continuing operations4.
AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) has reported Underlying Net Profit After Tax (Underlying NPAT1,2) of $30.6mn, up 16.7% on 1HFY21 continuing operations3: $26.2mn. The increased Underlying NPAT was due to a mixture of strong organic growth and contribution from acquisitions primarily in Australian Broking and Agencies. Underlying Earnings Per Share has increased to 41.15 cents per share, up 16.2% over the prior comparative period on a continuing operations3 basis.
Reported Net Profit After Tax (Reported NPAT) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent increased 27.7% to $29.7mn (1HFY21: $23.2mn). The increased Reported NPAT was mainly a result of a reduction in the cost of remeasurement of put option liabilities related to prior year acquisitions and profit on the deconsolidation of two controlled entities.
AUB Group CEO and Managing Director, Michael Emmett, said: "I'm pleased to report strong results for the Group in 1H22. Our business continued to perform well, delivering growth across all divisions, a testament to the efforts and support provided by our brokers and staff to clients.
1H22 was an important period for the Group and we have started to realise the benefits of our investment and focus on the Agencies division, supported by ongoing margin expansion across Australian Broking & New Zealand operations, and a continuation of the growth in both top-line and
1 Underlying Net Profit After Tax excluding adjustments to carrying values of associates, profit on sale and deconsolidation of controlled entities, contingent consideration adjustments, acquisition costs, impairment charges, and amortisation of intangibles. Performance measure used by management and the Board to assess underlying business performance
2 AUB Group has complied with IFRIC's latest change in accounting policy interpretation with respect to configuration costs of Software as a Service (SaaS) arrangements. Comparative information has been restated to conform with the presentation in the current period as communicated in the FY21 AUB Group Investor Presentation on pages 41 and 42. 1HFY21 UNPAT adjusted down by $0.7mn
1HFY21 Underlying NPAT from continuing operations of $26.2mn excludes 1HFY21 JobKeeper receipts $1.8mn UNPAT and 1HFY21 profits from Altius (sold) $2.0mn UNPAT
FY21 Underlying NPAT from continuing operations of $60.5mn excludes FY21 JobKeeper receipts $1.8mn UNPAT and FY21 profits from Altius (sold) $3.0mn UNPAT

profitability of Bizcover. In parallel, the Group maintained its ongoing focus on M&A with the
acquisitions of Vaughan & Monaghan by Finsura, GibbsCorp by SRG, an investment in iaAnyware, and
Anchorage Marine within Agencies. We also launched 2 new agencies: Bloodstock Insurance Australia
within Specialty, and 360 Landlords within General Commercial.
The turn-around in Agencies is building momentum with underlying revenue increasing by 58.2%
which together with a 520bps improvement in underlying margin, delivered an underlying Profit
Before Tax uplift of 82.9%. Austbrokers continues to benefit from recent strategic investments to

deliver 8.8% in growth in underlying revenue and a 40bps margin improvement. New Zealand broking
improved margins by 170bps, excluding the impact of the technology investment - an important lever
for future growth and additive to our market-leading proposition. BizCover continued to deliver
superior growth rates (24.2% uplift in underlying revenue) and improve profitability with margins
expanding by 100bps to deliver a 26.7% growth in PBT.
We've seen evidence of the momentum continuing into 2H22 and through the disciplined execution
and the efforts of our brokers, we will continue to deliver services to best support our clients and
realise the ambitions of our shareholders. As a result, the Group is updating full-year FY22 guidance,
we now anticipate Underlying Net Profit after Tax of between $72mn and $74mn (previously $70mn
and $73mn), representing growth on continuing operations of 19.0% to 22.3%."
Highlights by operating division

Australian Broking1
Underlying pre-tax profit for the half year increased by 9.5% to $38.3mn (1HFY21: $35.0mn). Excluding
$2.1mn non-recurring JobKeeper receipts in the prior period, the Underlying pre-tax profit for the half year
increased by 16.6%. This increase was predominantly driven by organic profit growth which included:
o Increased Commercial lines insurance premiums of 9% over the period
o Ongoing cost reductions due to network rationalisations
o Partially offset by wage cost inflation
Acquisition related profit growth included the investments in iaAnyware (1 October 2021), Vaughan &
Monaghan (1 October 2021).
EBIT Margin 31.1% up 40bps from 1HFY21 after excluding non-recurring JobKeeper receipts.
BizCover

Underlying pre-tax profit for the half year increased by 13.6% to $4.9mn (1HFY21: $4.3mn). Excluding
$0.4mn non-recurring JobKeeper receipts in the prior period, the Underlying pre-tax profit for the half year
increased by 26.7%. This increase was due to organic profit growth assisted by operating leverage and scalability of the platform.
Future growth is expected from New Zealand and the recent expansions into the US and South African markets.
EBIT Margin 37.0% up 100bps from 1HFY21 after excluding non-recurring JobKeeper receipts.
1 Australian Broking has been restructured with BizCover moving to a stand-alone operating business. Comparative information has been restated to conform with the presentation in the current period

New Zealand Broking1
Underlying pre-tax profit for the half year decreased by 20.6% to $3.5mn (1HFY21: $4.5mn). NZ technology
investment costs of $2.2mn were incurred in the current period (1HFY21: $0.8mn) to transform and enhance the NZ broking experience via a new platform. Excluding NZ technology investments costs from both periods, the Underlying pre-tax profit for the half year increased by 8.9%.
Strong pipeline of new clients and acquisition opportunities.
Competitive broking market.
Agencies1
Underlying pre-tax profit for the half year increased by 82.9% to $8.9mn (1HFY21: $4.9mn).
The current half includes the full period benefit of the investment in 360 Underwriting Solutions from 1 December 2020, which has accelerated AUB Group's scale in Agencies.
Organic growth included profit commissions received across a number of agencies.
EBIT margin 32.6% up 520bps from 1HFY21.
Health & Rehab (Exited)
Underlying pre-tax profit in 1HFY21 was $2.8mn. Altius was sold on 1 April 2021.
Capital Management
Look through gearing2 has increased slightly to 30.9% at 31 December 2021 (30 June 2021: 28.5%).
AUB Group has cash and undrawn debt facilities of $74.5mn at 31 December 2021 (30 June 2021: $89.5mn).
Dividends
The Board has determined a fully franked interim dividend of 17.0 cents per share (1HFY21: 16.0 cps), a 6.3% increase.
The interim dividend is payable on 4 April 2022 to shareholders on the register at 5:00pm on 2 March 2022 (record date).
The Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) has been suspended and will not apply to the interim dividend. In accordance with the DRP rules, AUB Group will send plan statements to participating shareholders and refund their residual DRP balances.
1
AUB Group has complied with IFRIC's latest change in accounting policy interpretation with respect to configuration costs of Software as a Service (SaaS) arrangements. Comparative

information has been restated to conform with the presentation in the current period as communicated in the FY21 AUB Group Investor Presentation on pages 41 and 42
2
Debt/ (Debt plus Equity). Includes AUB's percentage share of associates total debt
FY22 Outlook

AUB Group expects to deliver FY22 Underlying NPAT in the range of $72.0mn - $74.0mn, representing 19.0%
- 22.3% growth over FY21 continuing operations1
In estimating FY22 Underlying NPAT, the Group has assumed the following:
o Premium rates for Australia are expected to increase in the range of 7% to 9%;
o Continued small bolt-on acquisitions and shareholding changes in existing network members are
included in the outlook;
o Guidance excludes the impact of major acquisitions. If these were to occur, the Group would provide
updated guidance at that stage;
o The seasonally important Australian Broking March and June renewal cycle to perform in line with
historical performance;
o COVID-19 impacts to be muted and in-line with those experienced in FY21.
1 FY21 Underlying NPAT from continuing operations of $60.5mn UNPAT excludes FY21 JobKeeper receipts $1.8mn UNPAT and FY21 profits from Altius (sold) $3.0mn UNPAT

