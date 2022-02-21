AUB : Half Year Results - Announcement and Investor Presentation

1HFY22 Performance Overview

Strong momentum continues

Summary

Underlying NPAT 1,2 of $30.6mn, up 16.7% on 1HFY21 continuing operations 3 : $26.2mn.

of $30.6mn, up 16.7% on 1HFY21 continuing operations : $26.2mn. Underlying earnings per share 41.15 cents, up 16.2% on 1HFY21 continuing operations 3 .

. Underlying NPAT 1,2 of $30.6mn, up 2% on 1HFY21 not adjusting for JobKeeper and Altius profits in the prior period.

of $30.6mn, up 2% on 1HFY21 not adjusting for JobKeeper and Altius profits in the prior period. Underlying earnings per share 41.15 cents, up 1.68% on 1HFY21 not adjusting for JobKeeper and Altius profits in the prior period.

Reported Net Profit After Tax $29.7mn (1HFY21: $23.2mn), up 27.7%.

Fully franked interim dividend of 17.0 cents per share (1HFY21: 16.0 cps), up 6.3%.

Australian Broking and Agencies had strong results.

BizCover growth continues.

FY22 Underlying NPAT guidance in the range of $72.0mn - $74.0mn, representing 19.0% - 22.3% growth over FY21 continuing operations 4 .

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) has reported Underlying Net Profit After Tax (Underlying NPAT1,2) of $30.6mn, up 16.7% on 1HFY21 continuing operations3: $26.2mn. The increased Underlying NPAT was due to a mixture of strong organic growth and contribution from acquisitions primarily in Australian Broking and Agencies. Underlying Earnings Per Share has increased to 41.15 cents per share, up 16.2% over the prior comparative period on a continuing operations3 basis.

Reported Net Profit After Tax (Reported NPAT) attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent increased 27.7% to $29.7mn (1HFY21: $23.2mn). The increased Reported NPAT was mainly a result of a reduction in the cost of remeasurement of put option liabilities related to prior year acquisitions and profit on the deconsolidation of two controlled entities.

AUB Group CEO and Managing Director, Michael Emmett, said: "I'm pleased to report strong results for the Group in 1H22. Our business continued to perform well, delivering growth across all divisions, a testament to the efforts and support provided by our brokers and staff to clients.

1H22 was an important period for the Group and we have started to realise the benefits of our investment and focus on the Agencies division, supported by ongoing margin expansion across Australian Broking & New Zealand operations, and a continuation of the growth in both top-line and

1 Underlying Net Profit After Tax excluding adjustments to carrying values of associates, profit on sale and deconsolidation of controlled entities, contingent consideration adjustments, acquisition costs, impairment charges, and amortisation of intangibles. Performance measure used by management and the Board to assess underlying business performance

2 AUB Group has complied with IFRIC's latest change in accounting policy interpretation with respect to configuration costs of Software as a Service (SaaS) arrangements. Comparative information has been restated to conform with the presentation in the current period as communicated in the FY21 AUB Group Investor Presentation on pages 41 and 42. 1HFY21 UNPAT adjusted down by $0.7mn