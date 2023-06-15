Advanced search
    AUB   FR0000063737

AUBAY

(AUB)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:11 2023-06-14 am EDT
48.00 EUR   -0.72%
01:50aAubay : Aubay joins the euronext tech leaders index
AT
05/19AUBAY : Final dividend
FA
05/16AUBAY : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
Aubay : AUBAY JOINS THE EURONEXT TECH LEADERS INDEX

06/15/2023 | 01:50am EDT
AUBAY is delighted to announce that it has been selected by Euronext to join the Euronext Tech Leaders index, which is dedicated to leading and high-growth tech companies.

 

The Euronext Tech Leaders segment encompasses more than 100 high-growth European companies, including market leaders, with a minimum capitalisation of €300 million.

 

By joining this index, the Group is boosting its visibility with international investors. This milestone rewards the Group's impressive growth trajectory which set out on an upward trend 25 years ago and which is demonstrated through:

  • Average organic growth exceeding 8% over the past five years;
  • Operational presence in 7 European countries;
  • A workforce composed of almost 8,000 employees, covering the entire spectrum of technological challenges encountered in the modern day;
  • A unique client portfolio composed exclusively of big European accounts;
  • One of the highest margins in its sector and an incredibly sound balance sheet.

 

About AUBAY

Aubay is a Digital Service Enterprise. Aubay works with the leading actors in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Industry, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. The company has 7,939 employees located across seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom). In 2022, Aubay generated €513.5 million in revenue.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters : AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

 

Contacts

Amaury Dugast – Actus Finance – Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

David Fuks – Co-Chief Operating Officer – Finance Department – Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 – E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com


Financials
Sales 2023 545 M 592 M 592 M
Net income 2023 38,8 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net cash 2023 100 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 2,63%
Capitalization 636 M 690 M 690 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 7 819
Free-Float 54,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Philippe Rabasse Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Fuks Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Christian Aubert Chairman
Sophie Lazarevitch Independent Director
Hélène van Heems Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUBAY-1.54%690
ACCENTURE PLC18.07%198 964
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.17%145 161
SIEMENS AG26.77%132 411
IBM-2.62%124 584
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%89 272
