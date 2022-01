Aubay : Q4 2021 Financial information

2021 revenue exceeding targets at €470.6 million

Organic growth of 12.6% in fourth-quarter 2021

Aubay posted revenue of €470.6 million for 2021, up 10.4% in purely organic terms. This performance exceeds the higher-end of the target range, set at between €465 million and €470 million, which was revised upwards, for the second time, when the Q3 2021 revenue press release was published. The fourth quarter was particularly dynamic in all respects (commercial success, active recruitment, high production levels across all sectors) with organic growth of 12.5% and very strong business indicators.

Operating margin from ordinary activities to be moved to the higher end of the forecast range

With high productivity of 94.1%, up from 93.4% in 2020, operating margin from ordinary activities, initially expected to be between 10% and 10.5%, will be at the top end of the range, reflecting the Group's ability to combine growth and very high profitability over the long term. Thanks to these indicators, Aubay ranks among the strongest performing players in the sector.

Sharp increase in headcount

The headcount at the end of December was up by over 10% on the end-December 2020 figure, from 6,562 to 7,306. Headcount increased by 205 new hires in fourth-quarter 2021 alone. This remarkable performance demonstrates Aubay's ability to attract talent thanks to its unique positioning as an expert in application services and digital transformation.

Outlook for 2022

Benefiting from an environment that continued to be very favorable for Aubay and from strong customer demand, the Group is once again aiming for a good performance in 2022, with first and foremost:

Organic growth of between 7% to 9%, i.e., annual revenue of between €504 million and €513 million,

Operating margin from ordinary activities between 9.5% and 10.5%.

The full-year 2021 results will be published on March 23, 2022 after the close of trading.

2022 financial calendar

2022 financial calendar Date Q1 2022 revenue Thursday April 21, 2022 Q2 2022 revenue Thursday July 21, 2022 2022 H1 results Wednesday September 14, 2022 Financial analysts meeting Thursday September 15, 2022 Q3 2022 revenue Wednesday October 19, 2022 Q4 2022 revenue Wednesday January 25, 2023

