AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.

DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

AUBURN, Alabama - On February 8, 2022, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: AUBN) declared a first quarter $0.265 per share cash dividend, payable March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2022. This represents a 2% increase over dividends declared for the first quarter of 2021 and it marks the 21st consecutive year that the Company has increased its cash dividend to shareholders.

About Auburn National Bancorporation