  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUBN   US0504731078

AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.

(AUBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

02/08/2022 | 05:18pm EST
AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.

DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

AUBURN, Alabama - On February 8, 2022, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: AUBN) declared a first quarter $0.265 per share cash dividend, payable March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 10, 2022. This represents a 2% increase over dividends declared for the first quarter of 2021 and it marks the 21st consecutive year that the Company has increased its cash dividend to shareholders.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of AuburnBank (the "Bank"), with total assets of approximately $1.1 billion. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com.

Disclaimer

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,9 M - -
Net income 2021 8,04 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 3,22%
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float -
Chart AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert W. Dumas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Hedges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerome B. Siegel Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
William F. Ham Independent Director
David E. Housel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.3.41%118
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.66%450 653
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.04%391 856
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.00%254 887
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.40%222 773
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.16%206 710