AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

11/09/2021 | 02:55pm EST
AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.

DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

AUBURN, Alabama - On November 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUBN) declared a fourth quarter $0.26 per share cash dividend, payable December 27, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 10, 2021.

About Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of AuburnBank (the "Bank"), with total assets of approximately $1.1 billion. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com.

Disclaimer

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 19:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.
02:55pAUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
02:53pAUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
12:00pAuburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
10/29AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10/19AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION : Reports Third Quarter Net Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
10/19AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
10/19Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
10/19AUBURN NATIONAL : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/19AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION : Reports Third Quarter Net Earnings
AQ
10/19AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION : Earnings Flash (AUBN) AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION Repo..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28,3 M - -
Net income 2020 7,45 M - -
Net cash 2020 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 2,45%
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 57,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert W. Dumas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Hedges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerome B. Siegel Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
William F. Ham Independent Director
David E. Housel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.-18.46%120
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%499 617
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.19%387 435
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%242 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.18%203 230
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.56%202 831