AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.

DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

AUBURN, Alabama - On November 9, 2021, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUBN) declared a fourth quarter $0.26 per share cash dividend, payable December 27, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 10, 2021.

About Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.