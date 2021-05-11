Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AUBN   US0504731078

AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.

(AUBN)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/11/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
AUBURN, Ala., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 11, 2021, the Board of Directors of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AUBN) declared a second quarter $0.26 per share cash dividend, payable June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2021.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. is the parent company of AuburnBank (the “Bank”), with total assets of approximately $993 million. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System and has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley and Notasulga, Alabama.  The Bank also operates a loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com

For additional information, contact:
Robert W. Dumas
Chairman, President, and CEO
(334) 821-9200


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28,3 M - -
Net income 2020 7,45 M - -
Net cash 2020 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
Yield 2020 2,45%
Capitalization 127 M 127 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 57,5%
Technical analysis trends AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert W. Dumas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Hedges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerome B. Siegel Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
William F. Ham Independent Director
David E. Housel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION, INC.-14.70%127
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.88%488 034
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.73%360 340
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%276 935
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.28%212 400
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%205 433