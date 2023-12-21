Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Repositions Balance Sheet

AUBURN, Alabama - Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUBN) announced it has repositioned its balance sheet by selling approximately $117.6 million, or 27%, of its available-for-sale securities with a weighted average book yield of 2.11% and a weighted average duration of 4.0 years, resulting in an after tax-loss on sale of approximately $4.7 million or $1.36 per share. Proceeds of $111.3 million from the sale of securities will be used to repay wholesale funding of $48.0 million with a weighted average cost of 5.38%, while the remaining amounts will be held in cash to fund future loan growth, higher-yielding securities, and other banking operations. The Company expects these actions will reduce its balance sheet below $1.0 billion in total assets by December 31, 2023, which will provide additional cost savings for 2024.

Selling low-yielding investments and reducing high-cost wholesale funding improves the Company's interest rate risk profile, future earnings, and tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio ("TCE ratio"), while maintaining our strong liquidity and capital positions. On a static basis, the Company expects the balance sheet repositioning to increase our net interest income by $2.8 million (pre-tax) and our earnings per share (after-tax) by approximately $0.60 per share in 2024. The Company estimates the earn-back period for the balance sheet repositioning to be approximately 2.3 years.

As a result of this balance sheet repositioning, the Company expects it will:

• Report a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023.

• Improve net income, net interest income and margin, return on average assets, and return on average equity beginning in 2024.

• The Company's TCE ratio will increase due to a smaller balance sheet.

• Maintain regulatory capital ratios that exceed all well-capitalized regulatory guidelines, before and after the repositioning.

• Maintain a strong and stable liquidity position.

About Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of AuburnBank (the "Bank"), with total assets of approximately $1.0 billion. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates a loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com.