AKL Update: Airport volunteers support vaccination drive
09/10/2021 | 01:12am EDT
A busy drive-through vaccination centre, the largest in New Zealand, was established in just a few days under Alert Level 4 settings at Auckland Airport's Park & Ride facility.
Initially aimed at vaccinating essential workers, tens of thousands of people have been vaccinated at the site run by the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre. Auckland Airport not only provided the 40,000m2site, normally holding up to 2,500 cars, it has assisted with traffic management support, security, and parking staff.
'We've had staff who would normally work in customer-facing jobs in The Mall click-and-collect operation, don hi vis and PPE and help manage the smooth running of the vaccination site. It's a real credit to the resilience of our staff that they can quickly and easily step into completely different roles to support the Government's vaccination drive,' said Anna Cassels-Brown, General Manager Operations.
