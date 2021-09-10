Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Auckland International Airport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 09/09
7.32 NZD   -0.95%
01:22aAKL UPDATE : Merging the domestic and international terminal
PU
01:12aAKL UPDATE : Airport volunteers support vaccination drive
PU
01:12aAKL UPDATE : Airfield pavement renewal takes off during downturn
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AKL Update: Construction Careers Taking Shape

09/10/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Getting local high school students into a career in construction has taken a step forward with the establishment of a renovation hub at Auckland Airport.

In a unique collaboration between eight schools, Auckland Airport and other construction-based businesses, industry training organisations, and local and central government, the Ara house renovation project is giving students their first taste of working on a building site.

Sarah Redmond, schools' engagement manager for the Ara Education Charitable Trust, based at Auckland Airport, said teams of students undertaking trades-based study at school take houses earmarked for demolition and turn them back into liveable homes. Not only does it provide hands-on experience, with the construction industry generating up to 50% of the waste going to landfill, but it also brings wider sustainability benefits.

'Renovating an existing house allows students to work in all the trades - everything from plumbing in a new bathroom to reglazing windows - while experiencing what it will be like to work on site in real life. We're working to upskill our young people, so employers are really keen to take them on for apprenticeships,' said Sarah.

'It's also about smoothing that tricky transition from school through to work by stitching together the different education providers, businesses and government agencies that can support our young people.'

Within the project there is a specific programme aimed at boosting the number of Māori and Pasifika women taking up work opportunities in the construction sector.

'Again, it's about supporting these young women so they can successfully move into the workforce, as well as opening their eyes to the breadth of job opportunities in this sector. It's an exciting industry with so many different, and well paid, career paths. We're also hoping that from this we can be part of the solution to raising household income levels in South Auckland.'

And as Auckland Airport looks to the future restart of its infrastructure programme, these young people will form the talent pipeline needed for the construction projects.

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
01:22aAKL UPDATE : Merging the domestic and international terminal
PU
01:12aAKL UPDATE : Airport volunteers support vaccination drive
PU
01:12aAKL UPDATE : Airfield pavement renewal takes off during downturn
PU
01:12aAKL UPDATE : Fashion outlet centre planned for airport precinct
PU
01:12aAKL UPDATE : Construction Careers Taking Shape
PU
01:02aAKL UPDATE : Adapting airport operations to meet New Zealand's needs
PU
09/05AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Wellington had been trying for years to deport ..
AQ
09/02AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport's front-line workers vaccinated one mon..
PU
08/26AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : With fewer flights, vaccinations take off at Au..
PU
08/19AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Morgan Stanley rates AIA as Equal-weight
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 351 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2022 20,3 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 456 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
P/E ratio 2022 1 363x
Yield 2022 0,03%
Capitalization 10 780 M 7 674 M 7 675 M
EV / Sales 2022 34,8x
EV / Sales 2023 19,9x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,32 NZD
Average target price 7,55 NZD
Spread / Average Target 3,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-3.43%7 674
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-6.43%23 987
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED24.49%15 888
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-40.40%13 584
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS-7.43%11 664
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.50%6 193