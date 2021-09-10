AKL Update: Fashion outlet centre planned for airport precinct

500 new jobs

100 stores and food outlets

More than 23,000m 2 Auckland Airport has unveiled plans to develop a quality outlet centre on the edge of the airport precinct, generating more than 500 new jobs across more than 100 stores and food outlets.

Mark Thomson, Auckland Airport's General Manager of Property and Commercial, said there was a significant gap in the market for a purpose-built fashion outlet centre and the airport had been exploring the concept for several years.

'We are pleased to be introducing this development to Auckland. It will be the first of its kind in New Zealand, offering an exciting new shopping experience for Kiwis and travellers arriving to and departing from the airport.

'Fashion outlet centres are well-established internationally, particularly at international airports like Auckland Airport. There is also a strong strategic fit - we believe focusing on a development that is anchored in the domestic market will strengthen our business, while also creating a point of difference and enhanced travel experience for visitors to Auckland,' Mark said.

Outlet centres have opened near airports in cities like Brisbane, Perthand Vancouver, offering sought-after premium and lifestyle brands to consumers at often heavily discounted prices.

Mark said the centre, to be located on undeveloped land on the north easternedge of the airport precinct, will offer a net lettable area of more than 23,000m2. The development will be underpinned by sustainable design principles, with Auckland Airport targeting Green Star design and build. It will also have a modern and distinctive New Zealand feel, providing strong connections between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Careful precinct-wide planning and ongoing investment in transport will continue to prioritise terminal-bound traffic and enable public transport, creating a seamless travel experience for all visitors to the precinct. Outlet centre opening hours will be timed to avoid flight schedule peaks.

'Many New Zealanders will be familiar with visiting this type of bespoke fashion outlet shopping centre on trips overseas,' said Mark. 'Our development will look to focus on a popular range of brands that will complement the existing mix of retail we have here at Auckland Airport, providing visitors to and workers in the precinct more variety and choice.

He said major phases of development would be influenced by the strength of the retail market and the recovery of aviation.

'There's still work to do in order to bring this project to life, but we have an extraordinary site and design, the investment fundamentals are strong, and the support from retailers and consumers for this concept has been very encouraging.'