Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Auckland International Airport Limited    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Auckland Airport : 1Q Financial Performance Stronger Than Expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Auckland International Airport Ltd. said its first-quarter financial performance was stronger than it had expected, partly reflecting a bounce back in domestic travel.

Operating earnings for the July-September period averaged 10 million New Zealand dollars a month ($6.7 million) compared with expectations for small losses, Chief Executive Adrian Littlewood said Thursday.

The company said it isn't providing earnings guidance for the 2021 financial year because of uncertainty stemming from the pandemic, but will reassess that decision at its interim result in February.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-20 1742ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
05:43pAUCKLAND AIRPORT : 1Q Financial Performance Stronger Than Expected
DJ
10/11AUCKLAND AIRPORT CARGO MONITOR : Avocado volumes smashed by air cargo capacity d..
PU
09/02AUCKLAND AIRPORT CARGO MONITOR : Polar Air Cargo adds much needed capacity
PU
08/31AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : New Zealand ends second lockdown in Auckland
AQ
08/19Australia shares fall on souring ties with China, NZ dips
RE
08/19AUCKLAND AIRPORT : Global Travel Recovery to Take Longer Than 3 Years --Update
DJ
08/19AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : NZ's Auckland Airport nixes dividend, profit sl..
RE
08/19FY20 ANNUAL RESULTS : Rapid response mitigates historic impact of COVID-19
PU
08/19AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport Sees Travel Recovery Taking Longer Than..
DJ
08/19AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : New Zealand's Auckland Airport annual profit sl..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 315 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2021 4,33 M 2,88 M 2,88 M
Net Debt 2021 1 530 M 1 019 M 1 019 M
P/E ratio 2021 3 861x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 632 M 7 079 M 7 080 M
EV / Sales 2021 38,6x
EV / Sales 2022 21,0x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,77 NZD
Last Close Price 7,22 NZD
Spread / Highest target 3,46%
Spread / Average Target -6,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-17.49%7 091
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-26.10%22 356
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-11.39%20 077
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-31.18%11 438
GROUPE ADP-49.43%10 422
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.67%4 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group