Auckland Airport : 1Q Financial Performance Stronger Than Expected

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Auckland International Airport Ltd. said its first-quarter financial performance was stronger than it had expected, partly reflecting a bounce back in domestic travel.

Operating earnings for the July-September period averaged 10 million New Zealand dollars a month ($6.7 million) compared with expectations for small losses, Chief Executive Adrian Littlewood said Thursday.

The company said it isn't providing earnings guidance for the 2021 financial year because of uncertainty stemming from the pandemic, but will reassess that decision at its interim result in February.

