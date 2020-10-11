Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Auckland International Airport Limited    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Auckland Airport Cargo Monitor: Avocado volumes smashed by air cargo capacity drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

Shrinking air freight capacity is having a knock-on effect by reducing export market options for avocado growers, according to the latest data from Auckland Airport.

Figures for August, the traditional start of the avocado export season, show a nearly 60% drop in avocado sent by air to overseas markets compared to the same month in 2019. Exports via air freight to Korea and Thailand were particularly hard hit, showing declines of 100% and 31% respectively.

'That's really reflecting a crunch in air freight capacity into those markets,' said Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport's General Manager Aeronautical Commercial.

'Cargo capacity between Auckland and Korea was down 44% and 89% through to Thailand. It looks like some of that has shifted across to sea freight, with a 15% increase in avocado leaving Ports of Auckland and Ports of Tauranga,' Mr Tasker said.

In 2019, Australia and Thailand were Auckland Airport's top destinations for New Zealand avocado, with more than 1,200 tonnes flying out to each market across the calendar year, or around 62% of the avocado exported by air. Korea was the fifth largest market for air freighted avocado.

'Normally we'd expect a fair proportion of avocado exports to go via sea freight to Australia, with significant exports flying out to markets further away. This mixed-freight strategy allows the fruit to arrive in top condition and capitalise on seasonal market peaks. It's definitely harder to time the market when you're planning longer lead times if you're sending your crop via sea freight.

'And sea freight is really only an option for crops that ripen further after picking and can have that process slowed by cool storage. More fragile crops, such as cherries and flowers, really rely on air freight for fast connections to overseas markets.'

Overall, capacity was down 6% in August compared to July, and 46% down year-on-year. Fewer cargo flights came in during August, with 202 passenger aircraft flying freight only compared to 237 the previous month. There were 99 freighter services, down from 106 in July. A 27% fall in imports during August led to an overall 20% year-on-year drop in air freight tonnage.

Forecast data suggests international cargo capacity between September and November to be stable compared to August, albeit down between 32% and 42% year-on-year. However, capacity in December is likely to reduce further as airlines look to cancel currently scheduled flights closer to the date if a lack of passenger demand due to border closures in New Zealand and elsewhere remains.

'Anecdotally we know continued low passenger numbers combined with a demand imbalance can make it commercially difficult for airlines to fly certain routes. The Government is providing critical financial support through its international air freight capacity scheme for some airlines on key routes but that doesn't cover everyone. However, the recent decision to extend the scheme until the end of the summer peak season in March is welcome.'

Auckland Airport handled 90% of the country's international air cargo in August - up 3% year-on-year.

Ends

Note to editors: hi res photograph of Scott Tasker available for download.

For more information contact:

Helen Twose
Communications Manager
Auckland Airport
helen.twose@aucklandairport.co.nz
+64 27 254 0790


Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 19:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
03:05pAUCKLAND AIRPORT CARGO MONITOR : Avocado volumes smashed by air cargo capacity d..
PU
09/02AUCKLAND AIRPORT CARGO MONITOR : Polar Air Cargo adds much needed capacity
PU
08/31AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : New Zealand ends second lockdown in Auckland
AQ
08/19Australia shares fall on souring ties with China, NZ dips
RE
08/19AUCKLAND AIRPORT : Global Travel Recovery to Take Longer Than 3 Years --Update
DJ
08/19AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : NZ's Auckland Airport nixes dividend, profit sl..
RE
08/19FY20 ANNUAL RESULTS : Rapid response mitigates historic impact of COVID-19
PU
08/19AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport Sees Travel Recovery Taking Longer Than..
DJ
08/19AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : New Zealand's Auckland Airport annual profit sl..
RE
08/19AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : New Zealand's Auckland Airport nixes dividend, ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 315 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2021 4,33 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
Net Debt 2021 1 530 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
P/E ratio 2021 4 064x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 191 M 7 450 M 7 465 M
EV / Sales 2021 40,4x
EV / Sales 2022 22,0x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,72 NZD
Last Close Price 7,60 NZD
Spread / Highest target -6,97%
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-13.14%7 450
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-29.27%21 375
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-11.85%19 982
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-30.48%11 748
GROUPE ADP-50.91%10 107
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-17.36%4 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group