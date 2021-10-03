Log in
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
Auckland Airport Names New CEO to Lead Recovery From Pandemic

10/03/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Auckland International Airport Ltd. said it has appointed an Air New Zealand executive, Carrie Hurihanganui, as its new chief executive to lead the company's recovery from the pandemic.

The operator of New Zealand's main international gateway said on Monday that Ms. Hurihanganui will be the first woman to head the company in its 55-year history.

Auckland Airport said Ms. Hurihanganui has worked at Air New Zealand Ltd. for 21 years, currently as its chief operating officer and initially as a flight attendant, when she joined the airline in 1999.

Mary-Liz Tuck, an executive at the airport company, will be its interim chief executive until Ms. Hurihanganui starts in early 2022.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 0.92% 1.645 End-of-day quote.-8.61%
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED -0.19% 7.805 End-of-day quote.2.97%
