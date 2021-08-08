Log in
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
Auckland Airport to Start Work on New Domestic Terminal in Early 2022

08/08/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Auckland International Airport Ltd. said it will start work on a new US$700 million domestic terminal early next year as progress with New Zealand's Covid-19 vaccination program boosts confidence in an eventual travel recovery.

The terminal, which was put on hold early last year because of the pandemic, will be built alongside the international terminal to allow easier flight connections. It's expected to take about five years to complete.

Auckland Airport, which is New Zealand's main international gateway, said it's encouraged by the ramp up in Covid-19 vaccinations.

"It means that we can begin to look through the current situation and start to anticipate the recovery in air travel," the company said.

"We probably have more certainty in our ability to plan now than we have had in the last 18 months since the pandemic began," it said.

New Zealand's government is aiming for all adults in the country of five million to be vaccinated this year, which is expected to allow for some easing of its border closure. About 795,000 people have been fully vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine so far.

Auckland Airport said its other infrastructure plans including a second runway and a new international arrivals area remain on hold.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-21 1746ET

Financials
Sales 2021 271 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2021 -1,40 M -0,98 M -0,98 M
Net Debt 2021 1 496 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
P/E ratio 2021 -838x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 603 M 7 431 M 7 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 44,6x
EV / Sales 2022 29,3x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,20 NZD
Average target price 7,26 NZD
Spread / Average Target 0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-5.01%7 431
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-2.14%24 553
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED20.44%15 316
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS-1.46%12 169
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-50.41%11 153
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.96%5 620