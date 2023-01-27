Advanced search
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
8.505 NZD   +0.71%
Auckland International Airport : 10 25am Update on operations at Auckland Airport

01/27/2023 | 05:24pm EST
  • Domestic travel:Auckland Airport's will re-open for domestic arrivals and departures from 12pm Saturday, 28 January
  • International travel: The earliest the International Terminal will be open for departing flights is 5pm, Saturday 28 January (apart from the three aircraft currently on the gates). This timing is an estimate and final timings will be confirmed after 1pm.
  • There will be no arriving international flights until 4:30am, Sunday 29 January.
  • People are asked not to come to the International Terminal at this time for travel.

The team at Auckland Airport is currently hard at work assessing and rectifying damage inside terminals and ensuring systems are safe and able to support normal operations.

Most of the international travellers who stayed overnight in Auckland Airport's international airside areas have moved back through border processing into the public areas of the terminal.

"It's been a really long and challenging night. To travellers who were stranded inside the airport as the floods hit fast - we acknowledge the frustration and thank you for your co-operation with our staff as they worked to keep you safe as a first priority.

"Any passengers who need or want to remain inside the terminal until they have made accommodation or travel arrangements are certainly welcome to do so," said Carrie Hurihanganui, Auckland Airport, Chief Executive.

"We know with last night's unprecedented weather event, there is widespread disruption across the city and it may take a while for people to get home. Food and beverage operations are open and staff assistance is available.

"Our teams, and those of our airport partners, continue to work around the clock to make sure we can get our domestic and international terminal operations open safely as soon as possible.

More than 2000 people stayed overnight at Auckland Airport terminals due to flooding. When it became apparent some flights wouldn't be departing, we asked travellers located airside to move through Customs and other border processing facilities to our public areas earlier this morning.

We have transport options, including bus transport to the Park & Ride, taxi and ride share, available from outside the international terminal so passengers can safely return home or to accommodation.

Two international aircraft remain with their passengers in the gate lounge or onboard waiting to depart when it is safe to do so. Airline staff are taking care of their welfare.

We encourage travellers to get in touch with their airline or check their airline travel app for the latest information about their flights.

ENDS

Media:

Libby Middlebrook

Head of Communications and External Relations

+64 21 989 908 [email protected]

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
