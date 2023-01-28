Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Auckland International Airport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
8.505 NZD   +0.71%
04:44pAuckland International Airport : 9.50am update First international passenger flight takes off from Auckland Airport following deluge
PU
01:54pAuckland International Airport : International flights to resume Sunday support for stranded passengers at Auckland Airport
PU
01/273 : 15pm update The safety of travellers is the priority
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auckland International Airport : 9.50am update First international passenger flight takes off from Auckland Airport following deluge

01/28/2023 | 04:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Jetstar flight JQ202 to Sydney departed just before 7am, the first international passenger flight out of Auckland Airport since the temporary closure
  • Air NZ flight NZ5 from LAX was the first to arrive at 7:20am, with 355 passengers
  • More than 1000 meals, 500 blankets and hundreds of water bottles and fruit given to passengers yesterday and last night, with families and elderly sleeping overnight at the Auckland Airport Marae, Te Manukanuka o Hoturoa
  • 1000+ travellers currently at the international terminal. International flight schedules will take some time to normalise

Wheels up on Jetstar flight JQ202 to Sydney this morning marked the return of international passenger travel at Auckland Airport after serious flooding impacted flight operations.

The flight, with 186 passengers onboard, headed across the Tasman just before 7am - not long after its scheduled departure time. It will be the first of 41 international flights to depart Auckland Airport today. JQ202 was shortly followed by the first arrival, the Air New Zealand flight NZ5 from Los Angeles touching down at 7:20am - one of 41 international arrivals expected to land today.

"Alongside the safety and welfare of people, our goal throughout has been to get travellers reconnected and help them get where they need to be. The team at Auckland Airport is so pleased to see people at the terminal starting to get on their way again today and put what has been a really challenging experience behind them," said Carrie Hurihanganui, Auckland Airport Chief Executive.

"I'd also like to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of the 100-plus volunteers from our team at Auckland Airport over the past 37 hours, many of whom at been at the terminal around the clock to support travellers, even when they were facing their own challenges around flooding at home," she said.

"For people travelling internationally, we want to let them know that some airport processes may take longer than normal as we restart international travel, so we just ask for travellers' patience and understanding as we gradually get back up to speed.

"With the disruption to flight schedules, it may also take airlines several days to rebook passengers. Anyone travelling in the next few days who has questions about the impact to their travel plans should talk to their airline or travel agent. Rest-assured, we're all working together as an airport community to get everyone where they need to be over the coming days."

Support for travellers

The Auckland Airport team has continued to support stranded travellers, handing out more than 500 blankets, 1000 hot meals, thousands of water bottles and fruit to people at the terminals, as well as providing nappies and baby food where needed. A free sausage sizzle was also incredibly popular, with hundreds of sausages and bread served up last night around dinner time.

Auckland Airport's marae, Te Manukanuka o Hoturoa, was opened to grateful families and the elderly last night, with about 30 travellers welcomed on with a pōwhiri and provided a late supper of cups of tea, sausage rolls, cake and biscuits, and sleeping overnight in the whare nui on stretchers and blankets.

"Kaumatua, members of the Auckland Airport team and the Auckland Red Cross stayed overnight with travellers, and from what I hear from our people, many of those visitors were incredibly touched by what was a unique and special experience for them sleeping in the whare nui.

"So many organisations in the airport and wider community have stepped up to assist travellers, and I'd like to give a huge thank you to people for all their help."

Advice for travellers over the coming days

  • Only those passengers with an international flight booked and scheduled should come to the international terminal.
  • If you are unsure about the impact on your travel plans, please contact your airline or check airline apps or websites.
  • Airline schedules may be disrupted for several days as operations gradually return to normal
  • Air New Zealand advises customers to check the arrival and departures page on their website for updated departure times. Air New Zealand international passenger services will resume from noon today.
  • Domestic terminal operations continue as normal.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Libby Middlebrook

Head of Communications

+6421 989 908 [email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2023 21:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
04:44pAuckland International Airport : 9.50am update First international passenger flight takes ..
PU
01:54pAuckland International Airport : International flights to resume Sunday support for strand..
PU
01/273 : 15pm update The safety of travellers is the priority
PU
01/27Auckland International Airport : 10 25am Update on operations at Auckland Airport
PU
01/27Auckland Airport's Passenger Count Hits 74% of Pre-COVID Level in November 2022
MT
01/25New Zealand shares inch lower in early trade, Australia closed
RE
01/24Auckland International Airport : On the road - Auckland Airport to kickstart 2023 with a t..
PU
01/23Auckland International Airport Limited Reports Operational Results for the Month and Ye..
CI
01/17Auckland International Airport : Analyst and media webcast for FY23 interim results
PU
2022Auckland International Airport : Airport appeals to travellers in new summer campaign
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 582 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2023 117 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net Debt 2023 1 861 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 106x
Yield 2023 0,64%
Capitalization 12 526 M 8 119 M 8 119 M
EV / Sales 2023 24,7x
EV / Sales 2024 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,51 NZD
Average target price 7,59 NZD
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Manager-Business Intelligence
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED8.90%8 119
AENA S.M.E., S.A.19.86%22 894
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.7.42%22 741
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS15.97%15 549
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.24%9 032
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.16.29%8 447