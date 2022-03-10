Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Auckland International Airport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auckland International Airport : AIA - NZX Disclosure Notices - DEP

03/10/2022 | 03:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ongoing Disclosure Notice

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests

Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer:

Date this disclosure made:

Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure

Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Position held in listed issuer:

Auckland International Airport Limited

11 March 2022

1 September 2021

Dean Ross Hamilton

Auckland International Airport Limited (AIAL)

N/A

Director

For personal use only

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Ordinary shares in AIAL

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

Legal and beneficial ownership

of ordinary shares in AIAL

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal:

4,187

Number held in class after acquisition or disposal:

5,051

Current registered holder(s):

Unknown (on market

acquisition)

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Dean Ross Hamilton

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable)

Type of affected derivative:

N/A

Class of underlying financial products:

N/A

Details of affected derivative

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of

N/A

underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically

N/A

settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

N/A

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

N/A

1989961

For personal use only

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

Details of transactions requiring disclosure

Date of transaction:

Nature of transaction:

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a cash value, describe the consideration:

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period) include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period:

Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

For that relevant interest,-

Number held in class:

Current registered holder(s):

For a derivative relevant interest,-

Type of derivative:

Details of derivative

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

N/A

N/A

1

4 March 2022

On market acquisition of shares in accordance with the terms of the AIAL Directors' Share Purchase Plan

N/A

$6,191.51

864

No

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

1989961

For personal use only

The price's specified terms (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative relevant interest,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Certification

I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of director or officer:

Date of signature:

or

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature:

Name and title of authorised person:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

11 March 2022

Mary-liz Tuck

General Counsel & Company

Secretary

1989961

Ongoing Disclosure Notice

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests

Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer:

Date this disclosure made:

Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure

Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Position held in listed issuer:

Auckland International Airport Limited

11 March 2022

1 September 2021

Julia Cecile Hoare

Auckland International Airport Limited (AIAL)

N/A

Director

For personal use only

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Ordinary shares in AIAL

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

Legal and beneficial ownership

of ordinary shares in AIAL

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal:

7,197

Number held in class after acquisition or disposal:

8,061

Current registered holder(s):

Unknown (on market

acquisition)

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Julia Cecile Hoare

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable)

Type of affected derivative:

N/A

Class of underlying financial products:

N/A

Details of affected derivative

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of

N/A

underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically

N/A

settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

N/A

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

N/A

1989961

For personal use only

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

Details of transactions requiring disclosure

Date of transaction:

Nature of transaction:

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a cash value, describe the consideration:

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period) include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period:

Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

For that relevant interest,-

Number held in class:

Current registered holder(s):

For a derivative relevant interest,-

Type of derivative:

Details of derivative

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

N/A

N/A

N/A

1

4 March 2022

On market acquisition of shares in accordance with the terms of the AIAL Directors' Share Purchase Plan

N/A

$6,191.51

864

No

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

1989961

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 20:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
03:44pAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : AIA - NZX Disclosure Notices - DEP
PU
03/07OMICRON IMPACT : Auckland Airport asks travellers to plan for limited dining options at it..
PU
03/03REVENGE TRAVEL : As Kiwis return home, 100+ countries open to NZ travellers
PU
02/26AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport gets ready to welcome Kiwis home from Australia a..
PU
02/25UBS Adjusts Auckland International Airport's Price Target to NZ$6.45 From NZ$6.40, Keep..
MT
02/23Auckland International Airport's Fiscal H1 Profit Surges on Higher Investment Property ..
MT
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Auckland International Airport Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/23FY22 INTERIM RESULTS : Preparing for the travel restart, Auckland Airport focuses on opera..
PU
02/23Auckland Airport Forecasts Loss as Border Closure Continues to Curb Travel -- Update
DJ
02/23AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : AIA - FY22 Interim Results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 288 M 198 M 198 M
Net income 2022 105 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
Net Debt 2022 1 499 M 1 029 M 1 029 M
P/E ratio 2022 116x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 526 M 7 222 M 7 222 M
EV / Sales 2022 41,7x
EV / Sales 2023 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,15 NZD
Average target price 7,43 NZD
Spread / Average Target 3,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Manager-Business Intelligence
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-7.14%6 968
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-3.21%22 327
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.7.97%15 375
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS6.71%13 254
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.71%6 563
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.-4.44%5 784