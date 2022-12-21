Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Auckland International Airport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-20
7.940 NZD   +0.25%
12/20Auckland International Airport : Airport signals future shift to single duty free operator model
PU
12/19Auckland International Airport to Shift Toward Single Duty-Free Operator Model
MT
12/19Auckland International Airport : First full summer of travel at Auckland Airport
PU
Auckland International Airport : Airport appeals to travellers in new summer campaign

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
Auckland Airport is looking to the power of a simple smile to lift the mood of travellers and airport employees this Christmas, at a time when delays and queues can be part of the journey.

With ongoing pressures across the international aviation system, the airport is launching #airsmiles, encouraging holidaymakers to share a smile on their journey and show care and respect for the frontline staff working hard to get them to where they need to be.

"We came up with #airsmiles to celebrate our first full summer of travel in three years, while setting expectations there will be challenges along the way so that all people across the airport feel supported this summer," said Auckland Airport's General Manager Customer and Aeronautical Commercial Scott Tasker.

"A warm smile is contagious. It's a simple thing that can lift the mood of everyone around us. And it's a small gesture that can mean everything to someone who's doing their best in trying circumstances.

"This will absolutely be our busiest season of travel since the pandemic. We're expecting to see about 50,000 people flying in and out of New Zealand from 23 December through to Christmas Eve alone, with similar numbers over the New Year weekend," Mr Tasker said.

"We're delighted to welcome all these travellers and connect people these holidays, but reality is that internationally our industry is still rebuilding from the pandemic."

Teams across the airport understand the stress and anxiety that can come with travel and the frustration queues or delays can cause.

"Unfortunately, when emotions run high airport employees can be the target, which can be really difficult for our teams," he said.

#Airsmiles makes those frontline staff the heroes of the multimedia campaign, featuring people from across the Auckland Airport ecosystem carrying out their jobs with a smile while offering travellers reminders like 'keep calm with your carry-on' or 'remember your Ps in queues'. The campaign features people who do important jobs at the airport, such as security, border processing, cabin crew and customer service roles.

"It's all about reminding people we are doing our best and we're all it in together, so let's support each other to get through the summer peak."

Notes for editor

People will see the campaign on billboards and digital displays when they visit Auckland Airport and on social media.

Travellers are also invited to share their own #airsmiles images on Auckland Airport's social media platforms for the chance to win five days and five nights valet parking at the international or domestic terminals.

ENDS

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 582 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2023 121 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
Net Debt 2023 1 861 M 1 170 M 1 170 M
P/E ratio 2023 96,8x
Yield 2023 0,72%
Capitalization 11 694 M 7 350 M 7 350 M
EV / Sales 2023 23,3x
EV / Sales 2024 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,94 NZD
Average target price 7,54 NZD
Spread / Average Target -5,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Manager-Business Intelligence
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED3.12%7 375
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.29.36%20 697
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-14.34%18 953
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS8.34%12 869
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.03%7 492
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.11.80%7 221