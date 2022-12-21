Auckland International Airport : Airport appeals to travellers in new summer campaign

Auckland Airport is looking to the power of a simple smile to lift the mood of travellers and airport employees this Christmas, at a time when delays and queues can be part of the journey.

With ongoing pressures across the international aviation system, the airport is launching #airsmiles, encouraging holidaymakers to share a smile on their journey and show care and respect for the frontline staff working hard to get them to where they need to be.

"We came up with #airsmiles to celebrate our first full summer of travel in three years, while setting expectations there will be challenges along the way so that all people across the airport feel supported this summer," said Auckland Airport's General Manager Customer and Aeronautical Commercial Scott Tasker.

"A warm smile is contagious. It's a simple thing that can lift the mood of everyone around us. And it's a small gesture that can mean everything to someone who's doing their best in trying circumstances.

"This will absolutely be our busiest season of travel since the pandemic. We're expecting to see about 50,000 people flying in and out of New Zealand from 23 December through to Christmas Eve alone, with similar numbers over the New Year weekend," Mr Tasker said.

"We're delighted to welcome all these travellers and connect people these holidays, but reality is that internationally our industry is still rebuilding from the pandemic."

Teams across the airport understand the stress and anxiety that can come with travel and the frustration queues or delays can cause.

"Unfortunately, when emotions run high airport employees can be the target, which can be really difficult for our teams," he said.

#Airsmiles makes those frontline staff the heroes of the multimedia campaign, featuring people from across the Auckland Airport ecosystem carrying out their jobs with a smile while offering travellers reminders like 'keep calm with your carry-on' or 'remember your Ps in queues'. The campaign features people who do important jobs at the airport, such as security, border processing, cabin crew and customer service roles.

"It's all about reminding people we are doing our best and we're all it in together, so let's support each other to get through the summer peak."

Notes for editor

People will see the campaign on billboards and digital displays when they visit Auckland Airport and on social media.

Travellers are also invited to share their own #airsmiles images on Auckland Airport's social media platforms for the chance to win five days and five nights valet parking at the international or domestic terminals.

ENDS