    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
Auckland International Airport : Airport looks to expand precinct shopping experience with outlet centre development

08/18/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
Auckland Airport has unveiled plans to develop a quality fashion outlet centre on the edge of the airport precinct, generating more than 500 new jobs across more than 100 stores and food outlets.

General Manager of Property and Commercial Mark Thomson said there was a significant gap in the market for a purpose-built fashion outlet centre and the airport had been exploring the concept for several years.

'We are pleased to be introducing this development to Auckland. It will be the first of its kind in New Zealand, offering an exciting new shopping experience for Kiwis and travellers arriving at and departing from the airport.

'Fashion outlet centres are well-established internationally, particularly at international airports like Auckland Airport. There is also a strong strategic fit - we believe focusing on a development that is anchored in the domestic market will strengthen our business, while also creating a point of difference and enhanced travel experience for visitors to Auckland,' Mr Thomson said.

Outlet centres have opened up near airports in cities like Brisbane, Perth and Vancouver, offering sought-after premium and lifestyle brands to consumers at often heavily discounted prices.

Mr Thomson said the centre, to be located on undeveloped land on the north-eastern side of the precinct, will offer a net lettable area of more than 23,000m2 and have a distinct focus on fashion, accessory and footwear brands, with a quality food experience and on-site parking on offer to shoppers. The development will be underpinned by sustainable design principles, with Auckland Airport targeting Green Star design and build. It will also have a modern and distinctive New Zealand feel, providing strong connections between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Careful precinct-wide planning and ongoing investment in transport will continue to prioritise terminal-bound traffic and enable public transport, creating a seamless travel experience for all visitors to the precinct. Outlet centre opening hours will be timed to avoid flight schedule peaks.

'Many New Zealanders will be familiar with visiting this type of bespoke fashion outlet shopping centre on trips overseas. Our development will look to focus on a popular range of brands that will complement the existing mix of retail we have here at Auckland Airport, providing visitors to and workers in the precinct more variety and choice.'

Mr Thomson said major phases of development would be influenced by the strength of the retail market and the recovery of aviation.

'There's still work to do in order to bring this project to life, but we have an extraordinary site and design, the investment fundamentals are strong, and the support from retailers and consumers for this concept has been very encouraging.'

For more information go to: https://property.aucklandairport.co.nz/outlet-centre

ENDS

Media contact: Libby Middlebrook

Head of Communications and External Relations

+64 21 989 908

libby.middlebrook@aucklandairport.co.nz

Investors: Stewart Reynolds

Head of Strategy, Planning and Performance

+64 27 511 9632

stewart.reynolds@aucklandairport.co.nz

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 21:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
