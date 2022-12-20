Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Auckland International Airport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-19
7.920 NZD   -1.37%
05:37pAuckland International Airport : Airport signals future shift to single duty free operator model
PU
12/19Auckland International Airport to Shift Toward Single Duty-Free Operator Model
MT
12/19Auckland International Airport : First full summer of travel at Auckland Airport
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auckland International Airport : Airport signals future shift to single duty free operator model

12/20/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Auckland Airport announced today it has selected global duty-free operator Lagardère AWPL as its duty-free partner as it transitions to a single duty-free operator next year.

From September 2023 onwards, Aelia Duty Free (owned by Lagardère Travel Retail SAS) will be the main duty-free retailer operating at Auckland Airport, after successfully winning an extension of its contract until mid-2025.

It's expected that both Aelia Duty Free and The Loop Duty Free (operated by Aer Rianta International) will continue trading at Auckland Airport until their licences expire and the transition to a single operator takes place.

Property and Commercial General Manager Mark Thomson said duplicated duty-free offerings are a rarity in international airports, with only two of 112 other international airports similar in size to Auckland Airport operating dual models.

"The competitive retail landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years and the pandemic has only accelerated this. With the evolution of online shopping and smart phones, shoppers are far more savvy and sophisticated, and the scope of competition between retailers has fundamentally changed.

"In this ever-changing environment, we need to look for ways to make duty-free shopping even more relevant and exciting for travellers, providing them with a greater range of product choices and a retail experience they can't easily find elsewhere on the high-street at competitive prices," Mr Thomson said.

"LagardèreAWPL and Aer Rianta International each put forward fantastic proposals for short-term extensions, and it was a tough decision as both are world-class operators. However, we are confident that transitioning to a single duty-free operator with Aelia Duty Free will invigorate the duty-free experience at Auckland Airport and enable further investment by top international brands, a world-class range of products on offer at competitive market prices, and increased innovative experiences for shoppers."

Mr Thomson said Auckland Airport had opted to extend only one duty-free licence until June 2025, when a full tender process will complete for a longer-term contract.

"We have enjoyed a successful seven-year partnership with Aer Rianta and would like to acknowledge the fantastic service the team at The Loop Duty Free continue to provide customers.

"They are valued members of the wider Auckland Airport team, who stepped up to serve passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic and as the border gradually reopened earlier this year. Auckland Airport will work with the Aer Rianta International team to plan an orderly transition of operations to the successful operator later in 2023."

Auckland Airport has communicated its intention and rationale for moving towards a single duty-free operator to the Commerce Commission, which made no objections to the proposed change.

Auckland Airport sought to move to a single duty-free operator 13 years ago, however this did not take place at the time following Commerce Commission concerns about the nature of market competition at that time.

"Since this review took place, the competitive landscape for retail trading has shifted significantly. We are confident a single operator model will deliver a greater customer experience that is no less competitive when compared against the current dual operator model."

Based in France, Lagardère is one of the largest duty-free operators in the world, with stores in both the departures and arrivals area of Auckland Airport's international terminal. More than 150 people currently work across duty-free stores at Auckland Airport, with the transition to a single operator expected to take place in nine months. The overall number of employees in duty free is expected to grow as passenger volumes continue to recover.

Notes:

  • Interim duty-free operator (LagardèreAWPL) has been appointed ahead of full single-operator re-tender completing mid-2025.
  • Duty-free shopping will continue to be available in the terminal (both arrivals and departures) as well as online for when travellers fly in or out of Auckland via The Mall, The Loopand Aelia Duty Free.
  • Pre-covid, more than 350 people were employed by duty-free operators at Auckland Airport.
  • There are currently an estimated 1600 jobs on offer across the Auckland Airport system.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 22:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
05:37pAuckland International Airport : Airport signals future shift to single duty free operator..
PU
12/19Auckland International Airport to Shift Toward Single Duty-Free Operator Model
MT
12/19Auckland International Airport : First full summer of travel at Auckland Airport
PU
12/14Auckland International Airport's November Passenger Count Reaches 1.3 Million, or 72% o..
MT
12/13Auckland International Airport Limited Announces Operational Results for the Month and ..
CI
12/07New Zealand Travel Stocks Slump on Jet-Fuel Supply Concerns
DJ
12/05Auckland International Airport : Hired! Over 500 people employed thanks to Auckland Airpor..
PU
12/02Auckland International Airport Says Up to Shareholders to Decide on Their Stake
MT
11/17Auckland International Airport's Passenger Count Reaches 71% of Pre-Pandemic Levels
MT
11/16Auckland International Airport Limited Announces Operational Results for the Month of O..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 582 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2023 121 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
Net Debt 2023 1 861 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
P/E ratio 2023 96,6x
Yield 2023 0,72%
Capitalization 11 665 M 7 375 M 7 375 M
EV / Sales 2023 23,3x
EV / Sales 2024 17,3x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,92 NZD
Average target price 7,54 NZD
Spread / Average Target -4,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Manager-Business Intelligence
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED2.86%7 518
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.29.36%21 466
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-12.75%19 271
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS10.11%13 056
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.03%7 516
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.11.80%7 171