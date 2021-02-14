Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Auckland International Airport Limited    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Auckland International Airport : Alert Level 3 at Auckland Airport

02/14/2021 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Auckland's move into Alert Level 3 for a period of three days will mean changes for travellers at Auckland Airport.

As an essential service Auckland Airport remains operational but from midnight, Sunday 14 February travel to and from Auckland has been restricted to those needing to get home or travelling for other essential purposes.

Access to the domestic and international terminals will only be open to passengers travelling that day.

'It's important for us to manage physical distancing within the terminal and unfortunately this means only allowing those people set to travel that day into the buildings,' said Anna Cassels-Brown, General Manager Operations at Auckland Airport.

Given the rapid lift to Alert Level 3 many in-terminal food and beverage operators will not be opening, both at the domestic and international terminal.

'If you're travelling in the next few days, it's going to be important to plan ahead and have all the essentials you might need for your flight, because they might not be available to purchase at the terminal,' Ms Cassels-Brown said.

'We know this change to alert levels may be stressful for those travelling between now and Wednesday, so don't hesitate to ask one of our terminal staff if you need assistance.'

Auckland Airport's tips for travellers include:

  • Give yourself more time. Things might take a bit longer - from check-in to boarding - so please give yourself plenty of time to get to and through the airport
  • Only passengers can come into the terminal. Be prepared to have your travel itinerary checked at the door, and you may be asked about your reason for travel. If you're unable to catch your flight without assistance, one support person will be able to enter the terminal building with you.
  • There might be extra wait time inside the terminal. We're going to need to carefully manage your journey through the terminal to ensure everyone can keep a safe space between them and their fellow passengers. This might mean some additional time spent waiting to be processed. Please be patient.
  • Stay safe and leave space. We've got lots of reminders in place to maintain physical distancing, but we need everyone to play their part to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
  • Scan with your COVID-19 Tracer app and make sure Bluetooth is on or keep a notebook record of your visit to the terminal.
  • You'll need to wear a mask on your flight and public transport to and from the airport, and we're asking people to wear masks when they are inside the terminal.
  • Please use the hand sanitiser stations around the terminal, the disposable wipe stations you will find at trolley stands, and bins for the disposal of face masks are available throughout the terminal.

All car parks, including Park & Ride, and pick up / drop off areas will remain open. Contactless PayWave is an option on entry and exit for those preferring not to use the car park payment machines. People with parking bookings for the next couple of days will be contacted directly by Auckland Airport with details for how to make arrangements to cancel or reschedule those bookings.

Public transport, Sky Bus, rideshare and taxis will still be available.

Alert Level 3 restrictions remain in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday 17 February. For more advice on the current alert levels, please go to the Government's COVID-19 website.

ENDS

For further information contact:
Auckland Airport Public Affairs
+64 27 406 3024

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 18:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
07:47aAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Alert Level 3 at Auckland Airport
PU
02/10Australia shares end marginally lower on tech losses, await corporate earning..
RE
02/05AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport and industry partners back development ..
PU
02/04AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : New Zealand cactus smuggler strapped plants to ..
AQ
01/25AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Passenger Volume Down 69.7% in November
MT
01/25New Zealand shares end lower weighed by travel, utility stocks; Australia clo..
RE
01/25New Zealand shares fall most in a week; Australia closed
RE
01/20AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport welcomes quarantine-free travellers
PU
01/18AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport delivering new journeys for travellers ..
PU
01/14AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Cook Islanders to resume travel to New Zealand
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 296 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2021 -5,39 M -3,89 M -3,89 M
Net Debt 2021 1 542 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2 706x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 161 M 7 332 M 7 331 M
EV / Sales 2021 39,6x
EV / Sales 2022 22,5x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,96 NZD
Last Close Price 6,90 NZD
Spread / Highest target 7,71%
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-8.97%7 332
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-7.52%23 906
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-23.10%17 363
GROUPE ADP-5.80%11 986
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-12.79%11 700
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG-3.72%5 177
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ