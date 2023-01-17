Auckland International Airport : Analyst and media webcast for FY23 interim results

Analyst and media webcast for FY23 interim results

Auckland Airport's interim results for the six months ending 31 December 2022 will be announced on Thursday, 23 February 2023.

A webcast for analysts and media with our Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui and Chief Financial Officer Phil Neutze will be held at 11.00am NZDT on that same day.

Analysts and media can dial in to the conference call by:

Registering in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Conference call registration link for phone participants:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdcf2c79cc00d4e56b500ec3633e962d5

Webcast registration link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k4aapbpy