  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Auckland International Airport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-16
8.280 NZD   -0.36%
02:30pAuckland International Airport : Analyst and media webcast for FY23 interim results
PU
2022Auckland International Airport : Airport appeals to travellers in new summer campaign
PU
2022Auckland International Airport : Airport signals future shift to single duty free operator model
PU
Auckland International Airport : Analyst and media webcast for FY23 interim results

01/17/2023 | 02:30pm EST
Analyst and media webcast for FY23 interim results

Auckland Airport's interim results for the six months ending 31 December 2022 will be announced on Thursday, 23 February 2023.

A webcast for analysts and media with our Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui and Chief Financial Officer Phil Neutze will be held at 11.00am NZDT on that same day.

Analysts and media can dial in to the conference call by:

  1. Registering in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.
  2. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Conference call registration link for phone participants:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdcf2c79cc00d4e56b500ec3633e962d5

Webcast registration link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k4aapbpy

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 19:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 582 M 372 M 372 M
Net income 2023 117 M 74,6 M 74,6 M
Net Debt 2023 1 861 M 1 189 M 1 189 M
P/E ratio 2023 103x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 12 195 M 7 838 M 7 791 M
EV / Sales 2023 24,2x
EV / Sales 2024 17,9x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 81,3%
Managers and Directors
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Manager-Business Intelligence
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED6.02%7 819
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.8.98%23 289
AENA S.M.E., S.A.14.28%21 761
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS7.67%14 392
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.27%8 884
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.15.57%8 394