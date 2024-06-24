Jetting across to Melbourne this summer just got easier with the upcoming launch of China Airlines service from Auckland Airport.

The new seasonal service starting in December will fly five times a week between Auckland and Melbourne and on to Taipei, providing another option across the Tasman for Kiwi travellers and air cargo space onward into key export markets.

Auckland Airport Chief Customer Officer Scott Tasker said seat capacity between Auckland and Melbourne is still around 75% of where it was pre-pandemic, leading to very full flights and higher fares.

"Whether it's those absolutely unmissable sporting events like the Boxing Day Test and the Australian Open or just soaking up Melbourne's cultural, foodie or shopping attractions, it's a favourite short haul destination for Kiwis. Melbourne is our second biggest trans-Tasman market with around 1000 people flying between Auckland and Melbourne every day.

"Unfortunately, the flights haven't been there to meet the demand and that's been reflected in airfares that are well up on what we were paying pre-pandemic. It's great to have a full-service airline like China Airlines step up its trans-Tasman services to include the Auckland-Melbourne route."

China Airlines currently connects Auckland to Taipei via Brisbane five times a week, with plans to lift the frequency to six times a week across the summer months.

"We've had a long history with China Airlines connecting Auckland to Taiwan. China Airlines were also one of the carriers that continued flying to New Zealand through the pandemic, including regular freight-only passenger aircraft keeping our trade links up and running," said Mr Tasker.

Taiwan is New Zealand's fifth largest air export market, with fresh produce a popular product for Taiwanese consumers.

"Taiwan is our number one cherry export market, so this additional capacity across the summer months is perfectly timed for our local growers to get their product into that market in top condition.

"And while Taiwan is our 12th largest inbound visitor market, there is a strong local Taiwanese population in Auckland driving those VFR - or 'visiting friends and relatives' - links."

