Auckland International Airport : International flights to resume Sunday support for stranded passengers at Auckland Airport

International departures at Auckland Airport can resume from 5am Sunday 29 January

International arrivals can resume from 7am Sunday 29 January

Security and border processes will be open from 3:30am

The first international flight is scheduled to depart at 6am, passengers should contact airlines for details of flights

Only those passengers with a flight booked for tomorrow should come to the terminal

Domestic flights continue to operate normally

Hot food, snacks, blankets, and a friendly chat were on offer as Auckland Airport staff volunteers make sure the last remaining stranded passengers are cared for overnight.



"While the majority of passengers have been able to secure accommodation today with either friends and family or the city's accommodation providers, some have been unable to find a bed for the night," said Carrie Hurihanganui, Auckland Airport Chief Executive.



"Given many will have been at the airport since yesterday afternoon, it was very important to us that their welfare was taken care of."



Auckland Airport staff have been handing out baby essentials, snacks, water and hot food, including a sausage sizzle, some of which was provided with thanks to airlines and community organisations. Airlines and ground handlers also helped provide blankets. It has been a team effort.



"Around 50 people will also be able to stay the night at the Auckland Airport marae, Te Manukanuka o Hoturoa. We are very grateful to the marae for their support", said Ms Hurihanganui.



"Alongside ensuring these stranded passengers are taken care of, we have been focused on getting international travel at Auckland Airport back up and running as fast as possible. The teams have made great progress today and we look forward to resuming flight departures and arrivals tomorrow. However, we ask passengers for patience as we expect usual airport processes such as check in to take longer as we get up and running. There may be queues and delays and we ask that passengers allow plenty of time", Ms Hurihanganui said.

Advice for passengers with travel booked in the coming days

Airline schedules may be disrupted for several days due to the severity of this event.

If you are unsure about the impact on your travel plans, please contact your airline or check airline apps or websites.



Air New Zealand advises customers to check the arrival and departures page on their website for updated departure times.



