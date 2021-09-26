Auckland International Airport : Kiwi companies back community vaccination campaign

Some of New Zealand's most well-known brands have joined forces to boost vaccination rates among Aucklanders.

Backed by Auckland Airport, the "Doing it for Each Other" campaign is being supported by The Warehouse, Spark, Torpedo7, Noel Leeming, Pullman Rotorua, Vodafone, TheMarket.com, Haier, Sky Television, 2degrees, Sofitel Wellington, Foodstuffs, Russell McVeagh, Fletcher Construction, and Mountain Jade.

The $200,000 campaign gives anyone getting vaccinated at the airport's Park & Ride the chance to vote for a South Auckland School to win one of three $20,000 prizes, including $10,000 donation and $10,000 in stationery from Warehouse Stationery. All schools that received votes that weren't successful will go into a draw to win 1 of 3 new Haier cooking packages (including 3 cooking stations for their school) and a Haier Cooking and Nutrition Programme to support kids learning to cook.

There is also a $10,000 prize ($5,000 from Auckland Airport and $5,000 in Haier appliances) for the best social media content using the #vax4AKL hashtag, with the prize going to the South Auckland charitable trust of the winner's choosing. More than 70 daily prizes are also on offer to anyone getting vaccinated.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Adrian Littlewood said the community had stepped up to get behind the three-week campaign, particularly the South Auckland schools who had promoted the vaccination message and attracted thousands of votes towards winning the three $20,000 school prizes.

"Our local neighbourhood has felt the full impact of this pandemic, with a high number of locations of interest in the area, and it's the same community in which many our staff live. It's important we do our bit to support their ongoing health and wellbeing, and that of the wider Auckland community.

"It's been great to see local schools and community groups sharing the #vax4AKL message so many times on social media since we kicked off the campaign a week ago. It feels like there's some real momentum from the South Auckland community behind the vaccination rollout.

"I'd also like to thank all the companies that have thrown support behind the Doing it for Each Other campaign. Their help has really brought the campaign to life."

Mr Littlewood said campaign is aimed at encouraging under-35s to get fully vaccinated.

"It's an age group that leads busy lives, built around family, friends, work, or study. Naturally that's going to lead to them having contact with a wide range of people and potentially increase the risk of exposure to the COVID virus.

"They're also less likely to have a connection into a health provider or to listen to and read any mainstream media. We knew it was going to take a word of mouth through social media and messages from their schools, tertiary providers, churches, sports clubs, or other influences in their lives to get the news out about the importance of vaccinations. Using an incentive campaign was a great way to accelerate the vaccination take-up."

Mr Littlewood said the current lockdown provided a window of opportunity to get as many people as possible living and working in the suburbs surrounding Auckland Airport vaccinated.

"Helping the vaccination workforce to operate and get word out about the vaccination programme is a big part of that," said Mr Littlewood.

As well as transforming the Park & Ride as a vaccination site, Auckland Airport has supported the mobile vaccination fleet with the loan of six Park & Ride buses to take vaccinators out into surrounding neighbourhoods.

Prizes on offer:

Get vaccinated at the Park & Ride and nominate a South Auckland school to win one of three $20,000 community prizes - each made up of a $10,000 cash donation plus $10,000 in stationery from Warehouse Stationery. The three schools with the most votes win.

All schools receiving votes go in the draw for 1 of 3 new Haier Cooking Packages (including 3 Cooking Stations for their school) and a Haier Cooking and Nutrition Programme to support kids learning to cook.

The winner of the best social media content promoting vaccinations (and using the hashtag #vax4AKL) will get to choose a South Auckland charitable organisation, including schools and churches, to which Auckland Airport will donate $5,000 and Haier will gift $5,000 of their choice of kitchen, laundry or air conditioning appliances.

Daily prizes for people getting vaccinated at the Auckland Airport Park & Ride.

20 x $100 gift cards to be won every day for 21 days from The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, Warehouse Stationery and Torpedo7

Free 6-month MarketClub memberships worth a combined total of $31,000 - 50 to be won every day for 21 days

10 Mountain Jade pounamu pendants

140 x Vodafone Smart V11 smart phones from Vodafone

50 x Nokia C01 Plus Mobile Phones from Spark

50 x Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from Spark

40 x JBL Link View Units - Voice Activated Speaker with Smart Display from Spark

2 nights' accommodation and breakfast at the Pullman Rotorua

2 x 1 night's accommodation and breakfast at Sofitel Wellington

Haier whiteware appliances: 3 x prizes of a Haier Quad Door Refrigerator (valued at RRP $2,899), Haier 10kg Front Load Washing Machine (valued at RRP $1,829) and a Haier 9kg Heat Pump Dryer (valued at RRP $2,399)

57 x Samsung Galaxy buds from 2degrees

26 x Samsung wireless headphone from 2degrees

12 x Samsung Galaxy s9 256GB from 2degrees

7 x Oppo a91 from 2degrees

4 x Samsung Galaxy s10+ 512GB from 2degrees

4 x Samsung Galaxy note10+ 512GB from 2degrees

Daily $500 grocery vouchers from PAK'nSAVE.

