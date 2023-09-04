Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. It is engaged in aeronautical activities, on-airport retail concessions and car parking facilities, standalone investment properties and other charges and rents associated with operating an airport. Its segments include Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The aeronautical business provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport. The aeronautical business also earns rental revenue from space leased in facilities, such as terminals. The retail business provides services to the retailers within the terminals and provides car parking facilities for passengers, visitors and airport staff. The property business earns rental revenue from space leased on airport land outside the terminals, including cargo buildings, hangars and stand-alone investment properties.

Sector Airport Services