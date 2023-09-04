Auckland International Airport Limited announced Chief Infrastructure Officer André Lovatt has resigned after five years with the organisation to take up a new role at KiwiRail in December. Mr. Lovatt will take up his new role in December 2023, with Auckland Airport to get underway shortly with the process of appointing his replacement.
2023-09-04
