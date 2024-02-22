Auckland International Airport Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 162.7 million compared to NZD 119.7 million a year ago. Revenue was NZD 440.5 million compared to NZD 287.8 million a year ago.

Net income was NZD 118.7 million compared to NZD 4.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0805 compared to NZD 0.0033 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.0805 compared to NZD 0.0033 a year ago.