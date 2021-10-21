Auckland International Airport : Local schools are big winners as Auckland Airport backs vaccination drive

A busy drive-through vaccination centre, the largest in New Zealand, was established in just a few days under Alert Level 4 settings at Auckland Airport's Park & Ride facility.

Initially aimed at vaccinating essential workers, tens of thousands of people have been vaccinated at the site run by the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre. Auckland Airport not only provided the 40,000m2site, normally holding up to 2,500 cars, it has assisted with traffic management support, security, and parking staff.