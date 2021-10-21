Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Auckland International Airport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auckland International Airport : Local schools are big winners as Auckland Airport backs vaccination drive

10/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A busy drive-through vaccination centre, the largest in New Zealand, was established in just a few days under Alert Level 4 settings at Auckland Airport's Park & Ride facility.

Initially aimed at vaccinating essential workers, tens of thousands of people have been vaccinated at the site run by the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre. Auckland Airport not only provided the 40,000m2site, normally holding up to 2,500 cars, it has assisted with traffic management support, security, and parking staff.

"We've had staff who would normally work in customer-facing jobs in The Mall click-and-collect operation, don hi vis and PPE and help manage the smooth running of the vaccination site. It's a real credit to the resilience of our staff that they can quickly and easily step into completely different roles to support the Government's vaccination drive," said Anna Cassels-Brown, General Manager Operations.

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:33:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
10/14AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Passenger Traffic Surges 68% in August
MT
10/13Auckland International Airport Limited Announces Traffic Results for the Month and Year..
CI
10/11Casino firm Star drags Australia stocks lower on regulatory fears
RE
10/03AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Taps Air New Zealand COO for CEO Role
MT
10/03AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport announces new Chief Executive
PU
10/03Auckland Airport Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/03Auckland Airport Names New CEO to Lead Recovery From Pandemic
DJ
09/26AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Kiwi companies back community vaccination campaign
PU
09/14AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport drive-through site reaches 70,000-plus vax amid m..
PU
09/14AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Passenger Traffic Surges 60% in July
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 349 M 250 M 250 M
Net income 2022 20,5 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 457 M 1 042 M 1 042 M
P/E ratio 2022 1 125x
Yield 2022 0,03%
Capitalization 11 568 M 8 305 M 8 278 M
EV / Sales 2022 37,3x
EV / Sales 2023 21,1x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,86 NZD
Average target price 7,59 NZD
Spread / Average Target -3,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED3.63%8 326
AENA S.M.E., S.A.1.27%25 151
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-32.98%15 345
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS9.52%13 388
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.19%6 804
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.24.17%6 077