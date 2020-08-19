Auckland International Airport : NZ's Auckland Airport nixes dividend, profit slumps on virus hit

Log in
08/19/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport Ltd on Thursday scrapped its final dividend and posted a steep fall in full-year profit, as coronavirus-related restrictions led to fewer flights.

The pandemic has battered the airline and tourism industries, as stringent border controls and restriction on people's movement to curb the spread of the virus upend demand, which has triggered a downturn for airport operators.

Earlier this year, Auckland Airport scrapped its interim dividend, slashed capacity and jobs and raised cash to tide itself over the pandemic.

"As we look to the 2021 financial year, we continue to face significant uncertainty on the timing of Auckland Airport's recovery," Chief Executive Adrian Littlewood said in a statement.

New Zealand's biggest airport operator also chose not to provide earnings forecast for 2021, citing uncertainty around recovery in international passenger numbers and ongoing curbs on people's movement.

Underlying profit after tax for the year ended June 30 fell 31.4% to NZ$188.5 million ($123.54 million) from NZ$274.7 million last year, but beat estimates of NZ$167.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Auckland Airport said it would reassess its decision on its 2021 forecast at its annual meeting in October and with its interim results in February 2021. ($1 = 1.5258 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Yajush Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials
Sales 2020 569 M 374 M 374 M
Net income 2020 197 M 129 M 129 M
Net Debt 2020 1 237 M 813 M 813 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,0x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 9 410 M 6 217 M 6 186 M
EV / Sales 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales 2021 33,0x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,35 NZD
Last Close Price 6,39 NZD
Spread / Highest target 9,55%
Spread / Average Target -0,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Justine Smyth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-26.97%6 086
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-30.85%21 081
GROUPE ADP-52.07%9 956
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-37.99%8 826
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG-30.50%4 171
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.80%4 159
