Aug 20 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport Ltd on Thursday scrapped its final dividend and posted a 31.4% fall in full-year profit, as coronavirus-related restrictions led to fewer flights.

The country's biggest airport operator reported an underlying profit after tax of NZ$188.5 million ($123.6 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with NZ$274.7 million last year. ($1 = 1.5249 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Yajush Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)