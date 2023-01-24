Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Auckland International Airport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-23
8.410 NZD   -0.47%
01:45pAuckland International Airport : On the road - Auckland Airport to kickstart 2023 with a trio of transport projects
PU
01/23Auckland International Airport Limited Reports Operational Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended December 2022
CI
01/17Auckland International Airport : Analyst and media webcast for FY23 interim results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auckland International Airport : On the road - Auckland Airport to kickstart 2023 with a trio of transport projects

01/24/2023 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • $90 million of new investment in transport projects to support smoother journeys
  • New Park & Ride service to connect southern travellers
  • New priority lane for public transport and high-occupancy vehicles to provide easier access into Auckland Airport

A brand-new road, new parking option, and easier public transport access are among the projects kicking back into construction activity at Auckland Airport in 2023.

The three projects - Park & Ride South, Laurence Stevens Drive upgrades and Te Ara Kōrako Drive extension - have a combined new investment of $90 million and will be completed by the end of this year.

Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui said the team was excited to restart projects that were put on hold during the pandemic - which are all about improving the surface access to, from, and within the airport's roading network.

"These projects are focused on prioritising the journey of travellers, employees, crew and cargo who need to access the terminal and other infrastructure, so our system has the necessary capacity to enable travellers to get to their destinations safely, and on time. This includes investments in infrastructure that enables traffic that isn't destined for the airport terminals to bypass the core of the airport system, thereby reducing traveller congestion," said Ms Hurihanganui.

To the north of the airport precinct, Auckland Airport is building a new road with the addition of Te Aro Kōrako Drive, connecting George Bolt Memorial Drive and Nixon Road.

"Te Ara Kōrako Drive was always part of our plans as we upgraded George Bolt Memorial Drive. It provides an alternative route for travellers leaving the international terminal and heading towards Manukau and the Southern Motorway, as well as freight moving around the precinct, which removes some of the traffic volume out of the main intersection in the heart of the airport," said Ms Hurihanganui.

Work will also restart this year on Park & Ride South, a 3000-plus parking facility alongside Puhinui Road, complete with EV charging facilities, a dedicated bus connection to and from both terminals, as well as a "kiss and go" pick-up/drop-off facility.

"With approximately 40% of our traffic into the precinct coming from the south, we know this will be a popular option for airport workers and travellers who would normally use our Park & Ride facility off Verissimo Drive. It's going to save journey time, but also reduce flows of traffic through the precinct."

Complementing Park & Ride South will be upgrades to Laurence Stevens Drive, which will include the construction of a terminal bound T3 lane that will accommodate public transport (buses), including the AirportLink that connects the Puhinui Station Interchange, and the Park & Ride South bus connection.

All three projects will be completed by the end of 2023.

"We chose to keep working on the more disruptive elements of our roading upgrades through the height of the pandemic. Now it's time to complete some of the key components that will really boost the efficiency of the precinct roads."

Notes to editors:

  • The name Te Ara Kōrako was created from Auckland Airport engaging with local iwi, who were asked to provide potential names for the road - which was then called Altitude Drive East.
  • The word Kōrako, which means Hawk, was suggested as this was the original name for the area because of the hawks that nested in the area.
  • Kōrako are also referred to as Kāhu, a native bird of prey and are an important taniwha to iwi.
  • Te Ara means pathway in te reo but can also be used to describe roads.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Ben Levesque

Communications and Engagement Manager

+6422 678 0526 [email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 18:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
01:45pAuckland International Airport : On the road - Auckland Airport to kickstart 2023 with a t..
PU
01/23Auckland International Airport Limited Reports Operational Results for the Month and Ye..
CI
01/17Auckland International Airport : Analyst and media webcast for FY23 interim results
PU
2022Auckland International Airport : Airport appeals to travellers in new summer campaign
PU
2022Auckland International Airport : Airport signals future shift to single duty free operator..
PU
2022Auckland International Airport to Shift Toward Single Duty-Free Operator Model
MT
2022Auckland International Airport : First full summer of travel at Auckland Airport
PU
2022Auckland International Airport's November Passenger Count Reaches 1.3 Million, or 72% o..
MT
2022Auckland International Airport Limited Announces Operational Results for the Month and ..
CI
2022New Zealand Travel Stocks Slump on Jet-Fuel Supply Concerns
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 582 M 378 M 378 M
Net income 2023 117 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
Net Debt 2023 1 861 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
P/E ratio 2023 105x
Yield 2023 0,64%
Capitalization 12 386 M 8 052 M 8 052 M
EV / Sales 2023 24,5x
EV / Sales 2024 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,41 NZD
Average target price 7,59 NZD
Spread / Average Target -9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Manager-Business Intelligence
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED7.68%8 071
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.7.42%22 744
AENA S.M.E., S.A.16.58%22 296
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS14.70%15 398
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.87%9 204
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.19.34%8 646