Auckland International Airport : On the road - Auckland Airport to kickstart 2023 with a trio of transport projects

$90 million of new investment in transport projects to support smoother journeys

New Park & Ride service to connect southern travellers

New priority lane for public transport and high-occupancy vehicles to provide easier access into Auckland Airport

A brand-new road, new parking option, and easier public transport access are among the projects kicking back into construction activity at Auckland Airport in 2023.

The three projects - Park & Ride South, Laurence Stevens Drive upgrades and Te Ara K

ō rako Drive extension - have a combined new investment of $90 million and will be completed by the end of this year.

Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui said the team was excited to restart projects that were put on hold during the pandemic - which are all about improving the surface access to, from, and within the airport's roading network.

"These projects are focused on prioritising the journey of travellers, employees, crew and cargo who need to access the terminal and other infrastructure, so our system has the necessary capacity to enable travellers to get to their destinations safely, and on time. This includes investments in infrastructure that enables traffic that isn't destined for the airport terminals to bypass the core of the airport system, thereby reducing traveller congestion," said Ms Hurihanganui.

To the north of the airport precinct, Auckland Airport is building a new road with the addition of Te Aro Kōrako Drive, connecting George Bolt Memorial Drive and Nixon Road.

"Te Ara Kōrako Drive was always part of our plans as we upgraded George Bolt Memorial Drive. It provides an alternative route for travellers leaving the international terminal and heading towards Manukau and the Southern Motorway, as well as freight moving around the precinct, which removes some of the traffic volume out of the main intersection in the heart of the airport," said Ms Hurihanganui.

Work will also restart this year on Park & Ride South, a 3000-plus parking facility alongside Puhinui Road, complete with EV charging facilities, a dedicated bus connection to and from both terminals, as well as a "kiss and go" pick-up/drop-off facility.

"With approximately 40% of our traffic into the precinct coming from the south, we know this will be a popular option for airport workers and travellers who would normally use our Park & Ride facility off Verissimo Drive. It's going to save journey time, but also reduce flows of traffic through the precinct."

Complementing Park & Ride South will be upgrades to Laurence Stevens Drive, which will include the construction of a terminal bound T3 lane that will accommodate public transport (buses), including the AirportLink that connects the Puhinui Station Interchange, and the Park & Ride South bus connection.

All three projects will be completed by the end of 2023.

"We chose to keep working on the more disruptive elements of our roading upgrades through the height of the pandemic. Now it's time to complete some of the key components that will really boost the efficiency of the precinct roads."

Notes to editors: The name Te Ara Kōrako was created from Auckland Airport engaging with local iwi, who were asked to provide potential names for the road - which was then called Altitude Drive East.

The word Kōrako, which means Hawk, was suggested as this was the original name for the area because of the hawks that nested in the area.

Kōrako are also referred to as Kāhu, a native bird of prey and are an important taniwha to iwi.

Te Ara means pathway in te reo but can also be used to describe roads.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Ben Levesque

Communications and Engagement Manager

+6422 678 0526 [email protected]