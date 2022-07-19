Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Auckland International Airport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
7.320 NZD   -0.41%
05:44pAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Two thousand-plus jobs on offer at Auckland Airport Job Fair
PU
07/13Auckland International Airport's Passenger Traffic Rises 19.3% in May
MT
07/05AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : School holiday sunseekers jet out in record numbers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auckland International Airport : Two thousand-plus jobs on offer at Auckland Airport Job Fair

07/19/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • More than 2000 jobs on offer across terminal, border and airline operations, retail and hospitality, security, and baggage handling
  • Around 30 organisations represented
  • Auckland Airport Job Fair is a one-day event on Saturday 30 July.

Jobseekers keen on a career at the airport can fast track their job hunt at a one-day hiring event hosted by Auckland Airport in partnership with dozens of other airport employers.

The Auckland Airport Job Fair aims to connect people directly with major employers who are seeking to fill some of the thousands of jobs that exist across the airport system.

As travel comes roaring back, so too is the need for people to keep the whole airport system running smoothly, said Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

"Every organisation here at Auckland Airport is looking for great people to join their teams, so we're working with our airport partners to see if we can fill as many of the roles as possible through a one-day job fair on 30 July," said Ms Hurihanganui.

"For anyone who loves travel, loves aviation, loves the excitement of airports, now is a fantastic time to join the teams operating at Auckland Airport."

Hosted by Auckland Airport, job seekers will be able to register to attend one of three sessions across the day and talk directly to around 30 of the airport's largest employers at individual expo stands and apply for jobs on the spot. Employers represented at the Auckland Airport Job Fair included Auckland Airport, Air New Zealand, LSG Sky Chefs, Menzies Aviation, Swissport, and Novotel Auckland Airport.

"There is a huge range of jobs available, everything from cabin crew, airline check-in, baggage handling, security, airport operations and emergency services, through to qualified trades, infrastructure roles, retail assistants, hotel staff, chefs, baristas, and cleaners," Ms Hurihanganui said.

"We wanted to make it as easy as possible for job seekers to see the huge variety of airport jobs, talk directly to employers, ask questions of the people they could be working alongside, and see how they could have a long-term career at the airport.

"Every organisation operating in and around the terminal is looking to fill vacancies - from entry-level roles through to senior staff. These are really important roles that contribute directly to keeping New Zealand's aviation system running smoothly, helping travellers, and getting people and freight to where they need to be."

The Auckland Airport Job Fair runs for three sessions, from 9am to 4pm, Saturday 30 July 2022, Level 5, Quad 7 Building (6 Leonard Isitt Drive).

Go to www.airportjobfair.co.nz more information and to register for one of the sessions running across the day.

Employers confirmed include:

  • Auckland Airport
  • Air New Zealand
  • Swissport
  • Travelex
  • Novotel Auckland Airport
  • Delaware North
  • LSG Sky Chefs
  • Lagardère
  • Immigration NZ
  • Menzies Aviation
  • Emirates Leisure Retail
  • DFS
  • McDonald's
  • Assetlink
  • The Loop Duty Free
  • Pita Pit
  • Daifuku
  • Retro Espresso.
Ends

Disclaimer

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
05:44pAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Two thousand-plus jobs on offer at Auckland Airport Job F..
PU
07/13Auckland International Airport's Passenger Traffic Rises 19.3% in May
MT
07/05AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : School holiday sunseekers jet out in record numbers
PU
06/15Auckland International Airport's Passenger Traffic Rises 4.2% in April
MT
06/14Auckland International Airport Limited Announces Traffic Results for the Month, Year to..
CI
06/14Auckland International Airport Limited Announces Traffic Results for the Month, Year to..
CI
06/08AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Personal touch for mobility parkers at Auckland Airport
PU
06/02BUILDING A BETTER FUTURE : Auckland Airport strengthens leadership team with new customer ..
PU
05/27AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : North American touch downs make Auckland Airport most con..
PU
05/25AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : New partnership to attract North American travellers
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 295 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2022 107 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 498 M 933 M 933 M
P/E ratio 2022 119x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 780 M 6 714 M 6 714 M
EV / Sales 2022 41,6x
EV / Sales 2023 21,6x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Auckland International Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,32 NZD
Average target price 7,47 NZD
Spread / Average Target 2,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Manager-Business Intelligence
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-4.94%6 678
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-11.53%18 731
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.9.72%14 640
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS11.08%12 663
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.14%7 163
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.-8.29%5 698