Auckland International Airport : Two thousand-plus jobs on offer at Auckland Airport Job Fair

More than 2000 jobs on offer across terminal, border and airline operations, retail and hospitality, security, and baggage handling

Around 30 organisations represented

Auckland Airport Job Fair is a one-day event on Saturday 30 July.

Jobseekers keen on a career at the airport can fast track their job hunt at a one-day hiring event hosted by Auckland Airport in partnership with dozens of other airport employers.

The Auckland Airport Job Fair aims to connect people directly with major employers who are seeking to fill some of the thousands of jobs that exist across the airport system.

As travel comes roaring back, so too is the need for people to keep the whole airport system running smoothly, said Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

"Every organisation here at Auckland Airport is looking for great people to join their teams, so we're working with our airport partners to see if we can fill as many of the roles as possible through a one-day job fair on 30 July," said Ms Hurihanganui.

"For anyone who loves travel, loves aviation, loves the excitement of airports, now is a fantastic time to join the teams operating at Auckland Airport."

Hosted by Auckland Airport, job seekers will be able to register to attend one of three sessions across the day and talk directly to around 30 of the airport's largest employers at individual expo stands and apply for jobs on the spot. Employers represented at the Auckland Airport Job Fair included Auckland Airport, Air New Zealand, LSG Sky Chefs, Menzies Aviation, Swissport, and Novotel Auckland Airport.

"There is a huge range of jobs available, everything from cabin crew, airline check-in, baggage handling, security, airport operations and emergency services, through to qualified trades, infrastructure roles, retail assistants, hotel staff, chefs, baristas, and cleaners," Ms Hurihanganui said.

"We wanted to make it as easy as possible for job seekers to see the huge variety of airport jobs, talk directly to employers, ask questions of the people they could be working alongside, and see how they could have a long-term career at the airport.

"Every organisation operating in and around the terminal is looking to fill vacancies - from entry-level roles through to senior staff. These are really important roles that contribute directly to keeping New Zealand's aviation system running smoothly, helping travellers, and getting people and freight to where they need to be."

The Auckland Airport Job Fair runs for three sessions, from 9am to 4pm, Saturday 30 July 2022, Level 5, Quad 7 Building (6 Leonard Isitt Drive).

Go to www.airportjobfair.co.nz more information and to register for one of the sessions running across the day.

