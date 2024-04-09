New data shows New Zealand residents are ok with public displays of affection at airports , despite general reservations about PDA

D espite only 17% of Kiwis seeing themselves as ' public huggers all the time ', 91% of Kiwis feel more comfortable hugging at the airport than they do in other public locations. A further 17 % say they are not comfortable with public hugging at all.

Auckland Airport celebrates the first of millions of hugs to take place at the opening of the first stage of the new Transport Hub on the doorstep of the international terminal



So far, nearly 60,000 cars through the new drop off and pick up zone in its first six days

Renowned for being reserved, New Zealanders have revealed there is one public place where their guardcomesdown.

Accordingto new research from Auckland Airport, despite only 17 per cent of Kiwis consideringthemselves 'public huggersall the time', this changes at airports. A large 91 per cent said they feel more comfortable hugging at the airport than they do in other public locations.

Now, stepping into that embrace withloved ones just got easier, with the opening of Auckland Airport's new traveller drop-off and pick-up zone.

The first stage of a new $300 million development has officially opened and according to new research, is one of the most emotional places in the country.

Auckland Airport Chief Operations Officer, Chloe Surridge, said airports are known for being one of the best spots to watch special moments unfold between friends and family.

"From kids with signs welcoming grandparents, to families farewelling a young person on their OEadventure,and sometimes moments of sadness,we know the airport is a place of high emotion and brings people together." Ms Surridge said

Auckland Airport is thrilled to have the new Transport Hub space open for travellers and those doing the drop-offsand pick-ups, creating more seamless airport experiences.

"As the gateway to the country, it'simportant we created a space that'sfitting for the first and last experience for travellers. We needed something that was practical, particularly for bracing Auckland weather, but a space that also helps to create smoother and more efficient journeys for our customers."

Holly Dixon, psychology expert from The University of Auckland, said showing emotion and connecting with loved ones is something that's really importantfor people's health.