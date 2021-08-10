Log in
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 08/10
7.305 NZD   +1.04%
05:53pNew Zealand Experts Recommend Slow Reopening of Border --Update
DJ
05:20pNew Zealand Experts Recommend Slow Reopening of Border
DJ
08/08Auckland Airport to Start Work on New Domestic Terminal in Early 2022
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Zealand Experts Recommend Slow Reopening of Border

08/10/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Travel to New Zealand is likely to remain highly restricted next year even after Covid-19 vaccinations reach a high level, according to a group of experts advising the government.

Assuming the Pfizer vaccine used by New Zealand remains effective and the adult population is vaccinated, New Zealand citizens could next year travel to countries deemed low risk and face a shorter stay in quarantine or no quarantine on return, the public health advisory group said.

That would be the first step in an incremental approach to allowing more travelers into the country, which has largely restricted arrivals to citizens and long-term residents since March last year. Proof of vaccination, pre-departure testing and rapid testing on arrival in New Zealand are also likely to be requirements.

"No-one knows what the outcome of this pandemic will be in say 3-5 years time," the public health advisory group said. "New Zealand needs to have a strategy that can accommodate both the optimistic and pessimistic scenarios, as well as a more likely path somewhere in between."

The government released the advice ahead of a public forum Thursday on reopening from the pandemic. The experts back the government's so-called elimination strategy, which aims to keep the Covid-19 virus out of New Zealand altogether. The country of five million is aiming to vaccinate all adults this year.

Standard & Poor's has said that international passengers through Auckland Airport--New Zealand's main international gateway--could reach 50%-60% of pre-pandemic levels in its financial year ending June 2023.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-10-21 1719ET

Financials
Sales 2021 271 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2021 -1,40 M -0,98 M -0,98 M
Net Debt 2021 1 496 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
P/E ratio 2021 -850x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 758 M 7 537 M 7 535 M
EV / Sales 2021 45,2x
EV / Sales 2022 29,7x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 81,9%
Managers and Directors
Adrian Littlewood Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-3.63%7 456
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-4.71%23 878
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED19.19%15 200
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS-1.46%11 955
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-48.84%11 445
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.39%5 517