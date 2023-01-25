Advanced search
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-24
8.400 NZD   -0.12%
05:46pNew Zealand shares inch lower in early trade, Australia closed
RE
01/24Auckland International Airport : On the road - Auckland Airport to kickstart 2023 with a trio of transport projects
PU
01/23Auckland International Airport Limited Reports Operational Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended December 2022
CI
New Zealand shares inch lower in early trade, Australia closed

01/25/2023 | 05:46pm EST
Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares inched lower on Thursday, in line with Wall Street as worries over the economic impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's restrictive policy remained, with trading subdued due to the closure of Australian stock markets.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% at 11,981.05 points, as of 2232 GMT. About 2.2 million shares changed hands in early trade, compared with the 30-day average of 19.3 million shares.

Markets' focus is on the Fed's future monetary tightening path, with some analysts suggesting that recession fears may influence the Fed to soon cut interest rates.

On Wednesday, data showed annual inflation in New Zealand ran at 7.2% in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter and just below a three-decade high.

"With timely activity and labour demand indicators softening significantly in recent months, and non-tradables inflation appearing to stabilise, we think now is the time for the RBNZ (Reserve Bank of New Zealand) to dial back on the hawkishness," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

ANZ expects a 50 basis points (bps) cash rate increase at the central bank's February meeting rather than the previously thought 75 bps hike.

Among individual stocks, real estate firm Kiwi Property Group and healthcare products distributor EBOS Group led declines as they dropped 1% each.

Electricity generator Meridian Energy lost 1.2%, while Auckland Airport shed 0.1% in its third consecutive day of losses.

On the upside, retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare rose 2.4% to hit a more than one-month high. Ryman also posted five straight sessions of gains.

Markets in Australia were closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED -0.12% 8.4 End-of-day quote.7.55%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.81% 0.7107 Delayed Quote.3.15%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.66% 1.24112 Delayed Quote.2.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.74718 Delayed Quote.1.31%
EBOS GROUP LIMITED 1.27% 45.6 End-of-day quote.3.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.28% 1.09215 Delayed Quote.1.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.012274 Delayed Quote.1.51%
KIWI PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED 4.32% 0.965 End-of-day quote.6.04%
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED 1.52% 5.35 End-of-day quote.2.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.17% 0.6482 Delayed Quote.2.20%
RYMAN HEALTHCARE LIMITED 4.26% 6.36 End-of-day quote.19.10%
Financials
Sales 2023 582 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2023 117 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
Net Debt 2023 1 861 M 1 203 M 1 203 M
P/E ratio 2023 105x
Yield 2023 0,64%
Capitalization 12 372 M 7 996 M 7 996 M
EV / Sales 2023 24,5x
EV / Sales 2024 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 81,3%
Managers and Directors
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Manager-Business Intelligence
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED7.55%8 052
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.7.42%22 744
AENA S.M.E., S.A.17.14%22 417
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS15.77%15 553
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.74%9 346
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.21.01%8 768