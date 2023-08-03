Auckland Airport has shared a first look at some of the tenants who will be settling in at the $200-million-plus premium outlet shopping centre, Mānawa Bay, as construction continues to ramp up.

The centre is attracting a wide range of sought-after brands that include Kate Spade, Coach,

PUMA, Fila, Under Armour and Flo & Frankie, amongst others, who will be bringing their offering to Mānawa Bay.

Commercial Chief Mark Thomson said Auckland Airport was delighted to begin announcing the type of retailers committing to Mānawa Bay, bringing a quality range of fashion, sportwear and accessories at outlet prices.

"We're proud to be announcing some of our first stores for Mānawa Bay and thrilled with how the project's being received by the market. The outlet centre's filling up fast and all of our anchor sites have now been leased. We look forward to sharing more details about our further confirmed agreements with other major retail brands over the coming weeks.

"Brands are gaining access to what will be New Zealand's first purpose-built outlet shopping centre - designed and created based on what retailers require to offer the best experience possible to their customers," he said.

Mānawa Bay - a24,000m2outlet shopping centre being built on the water's edge on Auckland Airport's precinct - is on track for opening in the second half of next year. With over 50 per cent of the net lettable area now under either signed Heads of Terms or Agreement to Lease, Auckland Airport is also in live discussions with over 80 potential tenants for the centre.

"The entire outlet centre is a greenfields site, designed with high quality retailing outcomes in mind, for both customers and retailers. Everything has been carefully thought through.

"We're building two loading docks for tenants to move stock into the centre and ample additional storage capacity for retailers, making it an efficient and spacious centre for them to operate in.

"We have over 1,400 customer carparks directly in front of the centre, along with a dedicated pick up and drop off area for ride share services, taxis and buses. We also have a much larger parking network for additional capacity on busier days.

"We know how important sustainability is to retailers, and this is at the forefront of our development - everything from the largest roof top solar array in New Zealand to the country's first gas-free electric food court.

"We can't wait to open the doors next year," said Mr Thomson.

The centre will house 100-plus retail brandswith stores ranging in size from 50m2 to 1500m2.

Collier's Retail Leasing Director New Zealand, Helen Hollis, said: "Mānawa Bay is changing the idea of outlet shopping in New Zealand - it's bringing a purpose built offering to the market.

"Retailers are excited by it, they're getting the right sized stores to suit their needs and efficient logistics systems have been incredibly well thought out.

"There will be a full dining precinct with a range of food and beverage choices that open out to the water and play spaces. It's creating the ultimate experience for shoppers. As a result we're seeing incredibly strong brand interest. It's outlet done right."

Last year Auckland Airport broke ground on the 150,000m2 site in the north-east of the airport precinct. Constructionof the 5-Star Green purpose-built outlet centre is advanced with foundations nearing completion, currently at 90 percent.

"Despite serious wet weather this year, we're proud to say we're still on track, running to program. The building's structural steel is 60 per cent completed with the roof installation following closely in behind it, and the first concrete floor pour has been done," said Mr Thomson.

Mānawa Bay will make the most of its water-facing location and embrace large, light-filled open spaces in the dining area, with13 food and beverage options,and an easy to navigate figure-of-eight layout for the centre.

Transport was a central consideration in the design of Mānawa Bay, with opening hours (being 10am - 6pm) planned outside busy traffic times and terminal bound traffic prioritised. Mānawa Bay is also conveniently located close to a main arterial route, with access to public transport options.

The park-like setting overlooking the mangroves ('Mānawa' is one of the words for mangroves in te reo Māori) will see the shopping centre's central food and beverage area freely flowing to alfresco dining and nature-inspired play spaces.

More information: manawabay.co.nz

Key Sustainability Initiatives Include:

Auckland Airport recently announced Mānawa Bay will support what's expected to be the largest rooftop solar system in New Zealand on top of the 35,000m 2 building. At 2.3-megawatts, the solar array is planned to support more than 80 per cent of the centre's anticipated power usage.

The centre will also have zero natural or LPG gas available on site, which is set to make it the country's first ever fully electric dining area at a shopping centre.

Mānawa Bay's sustainability initiatives throughout the build include optimising resources, reducing carbon emissions, enhancing the local environment and supporting local communities.

One of the key Green Star credits for the project is the management of construction and demolition waste. During construction, the Mānawa Bay project is targeting to divert 90% of its construction waste from landfill. As at June 2023, a total of 91% construction waste had been diverted from landfill.

Auckland Airport's plans to generate onsite renewable energy also include a rooftop solar system planned for atop the $300 million-plus Transport Hub, which is currently under construction opposite the international terminal. This is set to power the office building, which will be attached to the Transport Hub, as well as the carpark's electric vehicle charging stations.

