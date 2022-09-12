Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Auckland International Airport Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIA   NZAIAE0002S6

AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED

(AIA)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-11
7.720 NZD   +0.32%
05:40pTRAVEL ADVISORY : What changes to Covid-19 settings mean for travellers at Auckland Airport
PU
09/06AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport bolsters border protections with arrivals area works
PU
08/25AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport congratulates Qantas on the launch of its non-stop New York service
PU
Travel Advisory: What changes to Covid-19 settings mean for travellers at Auckland Airport

09/12/2022
Mask wearing will soon no longer be a requirement for customers travelling inside the terminals at Auckland Airport following an announcement updating Covid-19 settings.

Today the Government relaxed a number of restrictions for managing the spread of Covid-19, including removing the traffic light system and making changes to border settings.

From 11.59pm on Monday 12 September, the following changes will be introduced at Auckland Airport:

  • Mask wearing will no longer be a requirement inside terminals
  • International travellers will no longer need proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter the country
  • Rapid Antigen Testing will no longer be required for travellers arriving in New Zealand however is it still encouraged

For more information on the changes please visit covid19.govt.nz.

Ends

Auckland International Airport Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 21:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 567 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2023 110 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
Net Debt 2023 1 870 M 1 150 M 1 150 M
P/E ratio 2023 103x
Yield 2023 0,65%
Capitalization 11 369 M 6 995 M 6 995 M
EV / Sales 2023 23,3x
EV / Sales 2024 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 476
Free-Float 81,9%
Managers and Directors
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Executive Officer
Phil Neutze Manager-Business Intelligence
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Jonathan Good General Manager-Technology & Marketing
Anna Cassels-Brown General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED0.26%6 921
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.26.47%20 130
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-13.44%18 095
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS18.18%13 302
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.06%7 308
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.4.05%6 633