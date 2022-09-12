Travel Advisory: What changes to Covid-19 settings mean for travellers at Auckland Airport

Mask wearing will soon no longer be a requirement for customers travelling inside the terminals at Auckland Airport following an announcement updating Covid-19 settings.
Today the Government relaxed a number of restrictions for managing the spread of Covid-19, including removing the traffic light system and making changes to border settings.
From 11.59pm on Monday 12 September, the following changes will be introduced at Auckland Airport:
-
Mask wearing will no longer be a requirement inside terminals
-
International travellers will no longer need proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter the country
-
Rapid Antigen Testing will no longer be required for travellers arriving in New Zealand however is it still encouraged
For more information on the changes please visit covid19.govt.nz.
Ends
