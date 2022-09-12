Travel Advisory: What changes to Covid-19 settings mean for travellers at Auckland Airport

Mask wearing will soon no longer be a requirement for customers travelling inside the terminals at Auckland Airport following an announcement updating Covid-19 settings.

Today the Government relaxed a number of restrictions for managing the spread of Covid-19, including removing the traffic light system and making changes to border settings.

From 11.59pm on Monday 12 September, the following changes will be introduced at Auckland Airport:

Mask wearing will no longer be a requirement inside terminals

International travellers will no longer need proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter the country

Rapid Antigen Testing will no longer be required for travellers arriving in New Zealand however is it still encouraged

For more information on the changes please visit covid19.govt.nz.

