Aucnet : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

The earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the information currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company, and the Company does not guarantee their achievement. In addition, actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. For cautionary notes on assumptions that form the basis of the performance forecast and the use of performance forecast, please see "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results (3) Explanation of Consolidated Performance Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 5 of the attachments.

These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on the judgments of the Group (the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries) as of the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year under review.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Japanese economy continued to face a severe condition due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Going forward, the effects of an array of government policies are expected to put the economy back on track. With the spread of infections both in and outside of Japan, and with the ongoing unpredictability of fluctuations in financial capital markets, however, there will continue to be the need to keep a close eye on trends and to have in place measures to prevent the spread of infections. Under these circumstances, in line with our brand statement, "Shaping the Future of Commerce," the Company has worked to further improve its social and economic value by providing competitive value-added products and services to promote information distribution in addition to its B2B information distribution intermediary businesses.

As a result, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, net sales were ¥18,611,426 thousand (up 78.7% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating profit was ¥3,515,918 thousand (up 98.8% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), ordinary profit was ¥3,718,852 thousand (up 106.3% from the same period of the previous fiscal year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥2,383,490 thousand (up 125.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Performance results by business segment are as follows.

In view of the growing scale of business in auctions for pre-owned luxury brand items and other services, the Company has changed its segments from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The "Other Information Distribution Business" segment, which comprised auctions for pre-owned luxury brand items, used motorcycles, and flowers, has been discontinued. Auctions for pre-owned luxury brand items are now included in the new "Consumer Product Business" segment, while auctions for used motorcycles and flowers have been consolidated into the existing "Others" segment.

For the following comparison with the previous year, the figures are compared by restating the figures of the previous year to match the new segment classification.

(Automobile Business)

The Automobile Business comprises the Company's mainstay used vehicle auctions (*1), shared inventory market (*2), live linked auctions (*3), proxy bidding service (*4), used vehicle inspection service (*5), and other services.

In the Japanese automotive sector, which has close connections with our business, total new-vehicle registrations

(*6) increased 11.6% year-on-year to 2.46 million units in the six months ended June 30, 2021. The total number of used-vehicle registrations (*7) increased 4.0% year-on-year to 3.60 million units, and the number of vehicles listed (*8) at auctions around Japan increased 1.8% year-on-year to 3.74 million units. The total number of vehicles sold at auction (*8) increased 14.7% year-on-year to 2.52 million units.

In addition to online auctions and proxy services becoming more prevalent in the industry, demand for used vehicles is rising against the backdrop of prolonged delivery lead times for new vehicles caused by a shortage of semiconductors and a recovery of used car exports, which led to a trend of persistent supply shortages. Under these circumstances, for our used vehicle auctions, although the number of vehicles listed fell below that of the same period in the previous fiscal year, the number of vehicles sold rose year on year. For the same reason, the number of vehicles sold in the shared inventory market also increased. For our live linked auctions and proxy bidding service, the number of vehicles bought increased significantly from the same period of the previous fiscal year, due to the continued rise in the need for remote participation in live linked auctions. As a result of these solid results, auction-related sales increased by 12.1% year on year.

Furthermore, in the used vehicle inspection service as well, the number of vehicles inspected for outside customers remained favorable as in the first quarter, thus contributing to the improvement of business performance.

2