Auctus Investment : December 2021 Quarter in Review & Appendix 4C

Cash Flow from Operations and Cash Position

Auctus generated $3.53M in cash receipts from customers for the December Quarter, leading to a record positive cash from operations of $2.09M.

The majority of the revenue for the quarter came from our Luxury Escapes Fund. Auctus continues to increase recurring revenue with over $800,000 of this quarter's revenue being recurring in nature.

The only investment made during the Quarter was a short-term working capital loan to esVolta. As updated to the market on 7 December 2021 this loan is for US$2.5M and is expected to be repaid towards the end of Q1 2022. esVolta appointed Citigroup (Citi) New York to run a broadly marketed process which will potentially lead to a near term full (or partial) exit, to be completed during the first quarter of 2022.

A cash inflow from issuance of securities of $4.2M was driven by option holders exercising and becoming shareholders in Auctus.

This meant the Company ended December 2021 with just over $13.4M in cash.

All payments noted in Section 6 of the accompanying Appendix 4C for related party payments during the quarter relate to settlement of directors' fees and salaries, including payment of invoices and amounts due from prior periods.

Updates

US Student Housing REIT (ASX: USQ)

During the quarter Auctus settled an additional asset at Clemson University for US$25.5M (A$35.40M) and successfully disposed of two properties in the existing jointly managed portfolio with Student Quarters ('SQ'). The sale of the two properties, for a combined total of approximately US$34.35M (A$47.70M) delivered investors Internal Rates of Return of >15% p.a. over the investment period demonstrating SQ's ability to execute on acquisition, operational management and divestment.

On 16 December 2021, Auctus was pleased to announce that US Student Housing REIT (ASX: USQ) ('USQ' or 'the REIT') had lodged a Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) with the Australian Securities Investments Commission for its proposed listing on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). The REIT is seeking to raise A$45M and has a proposed listing date of 16 February 2022. www.usq-reit.com.

Auctus is the appointed Investment Manager of the REIT and will receive a management fee of 0.60% p.a. of Gross Asset Value (GAV) upon listing. The REIT will consist of 11 properties, with a fair value of US$189M (GAV). The REIT brings together an existing portfolio of assets under the joint venture along with new assets to be settled during February.

Auctus are extremely pleased with the progress of its joint venture with SQ and both look forward to growing USQ over the coming years.