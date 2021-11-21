Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Auctus Investment Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AVC   AU0000005274

AUCTUS INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

(AVC)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Auctus Investment : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AVC

11/21/2021 | 05:34pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

AUCTUS INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday November 19, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

AVCAM

650,000

19/11/2021

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

AUCTUS INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

76149278759

1.3

ASX issuer code

AVC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

19/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme

only

New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

AVCAM

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

19/11/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

personal

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

650,000

Brian Delaney

Brian Delaney

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02439034-3A578803?access_token=83

ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Options Details

For

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.70000000

1/11/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option Other

Description

AVC: FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARE

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer to Appendix 2 - Summary of Incentive Plan, in the Company's 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting, announced to ASX on 29 October 2018, and which can be located at the following URL link: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20181029/pdf/43zqypm07d7jn5.pdf

only

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Unlisted options issued in accordance with letter of appointment dated 21 October 2021.

Issue details

use

Number of +securities

650,000

For personal

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Auctus Investment Group Limited published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
