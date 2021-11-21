Auctus Investment : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AVC

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
AUCTUS INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED
Friday November 19, 2021
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
AUCTUS INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
|
Options Details
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Refer to Appendix 2 - Summary of Incentive Plan, in the Company's 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting, announced to ASX on 29 October 2018, and which can be located at the following URL link: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20181029/pdf/43zqypm07d7jn5.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
