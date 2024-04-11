Audacia: first fund closing at 70 ME

Audacia has announced a first closing of €70 million for Quantonation II, Quantonation Ventures' second fund dedicated to quantum technologies.



Following the success of Quantonation I, which managed to raise €91 million at its final closing, its successor Quantonation II aims to more than double in size to

€200 million.



' Since 2018, Quantonation Ventures has been supporting entrepreneurs in the deep tech sector, working to transform quantum science and innovative physics into systems and applications for communication, computing and sensors ' says management.



Charles Beigbeder, Chairman and CEO of Audacia said: ' We are delighted with this first Quantonation II closing of €70 million, which is fully in line with our ambition to reach €200 million for this second fund. '



