PHILADELPHIA, PA - December 20, 2023 - Audacy has announced a revamped weekday lineup for CBS Sports Radio, effective January 2, 2024.

Station veteran Zach Gelb has moved to afternoon drive and is heard from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, JR Sportbrief transitions from late nights to evenings, 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and the network elevates Bart Winkler to late-night host. Winkler will be heard weekdays from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. ET. "Maggie & Perloff" with Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff will continue to co-host morning drive from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET, and Amy Lawrence remains in overnights from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. ET.

"This new lineup reinforces the network's commitment to delivering around-the-clock sports coverage, connecting fans nationwide with expert analysis, compelling interviews, and premier sports commentary," said Spike Eskin, Sports Format Vice President, Audacy; Brand Manager, CBS Sports Radio and WFAN. "We look forward to kicking off the new year with this improved weekday programming slate."

The full lineup is below.

6:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ET: "Maggie & Perloff"

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET: "Reiter Than You" with Bill Reiter

12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET: "The Jim Rome Show"

3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET: Zach Gelb

6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET: JR Sportbrief

10:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m. ET: Bart Winkler

2:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. ET: Amy Lawrence

Gelb has been a host at CBS Sports Radio since 2018. Prior to CBS Sports Radio, he served as a host for Audacy's Sports Radio 94WIP (WIP-FM) in Philadelphia, WFAN (WFAN-FM/AM) in New York, SiriusXM, WPEN-FM and WNJE.

JR turned a love for sports, music, and the internet into a full-time career with his hit video sports blog "JRSportBrief," which has amassed more than 80 million views online. JR has been around the world to cover multiple Olympic Games, Super Bowls and Final Fours. He also serves as a host and contributor to WFAN in New York City, NBA TV, and KTLA TV.

Winkler has worked in various roles for CBS Sports Radio since the summer of 2022. Previous roles include KFIZ-AM in Fond du Lac, WI and morning show host for Audacy's 1250AM The FAN (WSSP-AM) in Milwaukee.

Listeners can tune in to CBS Sports Radio online and nationwide on the Audacyapp and website. Fans can also connect with the station on social media via X and Facebook.

CBS Sports Radio delivers around-the-clock national sports coverage to more than 200 stations nationwide, providing original programming that features commentary from national opinion leaders, expert sports analysis, interviews with major sports figures, listener calls, and fan interaction. CBS Sports Radio is distributed by Westwood One.