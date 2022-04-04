Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Audacy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUD   US05070N1037

AUDACY, INC.

(AUD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audacy : Announces Updates to Country Format Leadership

04/04/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, PA - April 4, 2022 - Audacy has announced two promotions in its country format leadership. The company has elevated Mark Anderson to Regional Vice President, supporting operations for 107.7 FM / 104.7 FM The Wolf (WLKK-FM) in Buffalo, 93.1 The Wolf (WPAW-FM) in Greensboro, NC, Y108 (WDSY-FM) in Pittsburgh, 92.3 WBEE (WBEE-FM) in Rochester, NY, and Froggy 101 (WGGY-FM) in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Chris Michaels has been promoted to Regional Brand Manager, where he will support the execution of programming, music and branding for the aforementioned stations. Both moves are effective immediately.

"Adding Mark Anderson and Chris Michaels to our country leadership team will help better execute our local brand strategies, give those markets more individualized attention and create more synergy within our country team," said Tim Roberts, Country Format Vice President, Audacy. "We're proud to elevate two hard working individuals and watching them take this next step within our organization."

"Audacy has the best country brands and the best country fans," said Anderson. "I cannot wait to serve both in this new role! I'm grateful to Jeff Sottolano and Tim Roberts for this opportunity and to Kevin Callahan and John Foxx for welcoming me to the team."

Anderson has been programming radio brands for 25 years. He joined the company in its Pittsburgh market in 2010 as Operations Manager and was promoted to Vice President of Programming in 2017. He currently serves as Brand Manager of Y108 (WDSY-FM), 100.7 Star (WBZZ-FM) and the market's newest brand, WAMO 107.3 (WAMO-AM). He has also served previous programming roles in St. Louis, Cincinnati, and Saginaw-Flint and Sault Ste. Marie, MI.

"I am honored and excited to join the amazing team of Audacy country regional brand managers," said Michaels. "I can't wait to get started and work alongside leaders like Tim Roberts, Mark Anderson, Kevin Callahan and John Foxx."

Michaels joined Audacy in 2011 as Operations Manager for the company's Memphis market. In this role, he oversaw music brands 94.1 The Wolf (WLFP-FM), FM 100 (WMC-FM) and 104.5 The River (WRVR-FM), while notably increasing ratings for the latter two from the top 10 to the top three in their core demos with women 25-49 and women 25-54. Previous stops include various programming and on-air roles at WABB-FM in Mobile, AL, WERO-FM in Greenville-New Bern, NC, and WAPE-FM in Jacksonville.

Anderson and Michaels' promotions are part of a country format realignment across Audacy's 20 country stations. Under the new realignment, Regional Vice President John Foxx and Regional Brand Manager Justin Cole will oversee 100.3 The Bull (KILT-FM) in Houston, U.S. 101 (WUSY-FM) in Chattanooga, Kiss Country 99.9 (WKIS-FM) in Miami, Hall of Fame Country (WHLL-AM) in Springfield, New York's Country HD2 in New York and Big 98.5 (WRXL-HD2) in Richmond. Regional Vice President Kevin Callahan and Regional Brand Manager Scott Roddy will oversee 103.7 KSON (KSON-FM) in San Diego, 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF-FM) in Kansas City, 99.5 The Wolf (KWJJ-FM) in Portland, K-FROG 95.1 (KFRG-FM) in Riverside, 100.7 The Wolf (KKWF-FM) in Seattle and KMLE Country 107.9 (KMLE-FM) in Phoenix. Country Format Vice President Tim Roberts and Regional Brand Manager Marci Braun will continue to oversee US 99 (WUSN-FM) in Chicago, 99.5 WYCD (WYCD-FM) in Detroit, 102.9 The Wolf (KMNB-FM) in Minneapolis and 94.1 The Wolf (WLFP-FM) in Memphis.

Audacy also announces Drew Bland as Brand Manager for 100.7 the Wolf in Seattle in addition to his KMLE Country 107.9 oversight. Bland rejoined the company and KMLE Country 107.9 in 2021 as brand manager after serving as Vice President of Promotion for Monument Records. Prior to his time at Monument Records, Bland served as program director and evening host for 100.7 The Wolf and programmed WWKA-FM in Orlando from. He also had an initial seven-year stint with KMLE Country 107.9 in various on-air and programming roles.

Disclaimer

Audacy Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 17:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AUDACY, INC.
01:47pAUDACY : Announces Updates to Country Format Leadership
PU
03/28AUDACY : Sports Podcast Studio Springs Into Baseball Season, Partnering With MLB on Two Ne..
PU
03/22AUDACY : Amazon Music and Wondery and Award-Winning Podcast Studio Pineapple Street Team U..
PU
03/22Audacy, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire WAMO from Martz Communications Group ..
CI
03/16AUDACY : Teams Up With Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to Provide Over 600,000 Meal..
PU
03/08AUDACY : Promotes Jeremy Pritchard to Regional Brand Manager of Its Alternative Format
PU
03/08AUDACY : Announces “Leading Ladies” at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Ho..
PU
03/01AUDACY, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
03/01Audacy Launches Audacy Digital Audience Network, the Highest Quality Addressable Audien..
BU
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Audacy, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUDACY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 453 M - -
Net income 2022 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 396 M 396 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 234
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart AUDACY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Audacy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDACY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,89 $
Average target price 3,88 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah C. Foss Chief Technology Officer
Susan R. Larkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDACY, INC.12.45%396
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.3.78%26 017
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.2.94%812
HT&E LIMITED-10.00%441
STINGRAY GROUP INC.3.87%407
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-11.56%186