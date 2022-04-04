Audacy : Announces Updates to Country Format Leadership

PHILADELPHIA, PA - April 4, 2022 - Audacy has announced two promotions in its country format leadership. The company has elevated Mark Anderson to Regional Vice President, supporting operations for 107.7 FM / 104.7 FM The Wolf (WLKK-FM) in Buffalo, 93.1 The Wolf (WPAW-FM) in Greensboro, NC, Y108 (WDSY-FM) in Pittsburgh, 92.3 WBEE (WBEE-FM) in Rochester, NY, and Froggy 101 (WGGY-FM) in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Chris Michaels has been promoted to Regional Brand Manager, where he will support the execution of programming, music and branding for the aforementioned stations. Both moves are effective immediately.

"Adding Mark Anderson and Chris Michaels to our country leadership team will help better execute our local brand strategies, give those markets more individualized attention and create more synergy within our country team," said Tim Roberts, Country Format Vice President, Audacy. "We're proud to elevate two hard working individuals and watching them take this next step within our organization."

"Audacy has the best country brands and the best country fans," said Anderson. "I cannot wait to serve both in this new role! I'm grateful to Jeff Sottolano and Tim Roberts for this opportunity and to Kevin Callahan and John Foxx for welcoming me to the team."

Anderson has been programming radio brands for 25 years. He joined the company in its Pittsburgh market in 2010 as Operations Manager and was promoted to Vice President of Programming in 2017. He currently serves as Brand Manager of Y108 (WDSY-FM), 100.7 Star (WBZZ-FM) and the market's newest brand, WAMO 107.3 (WAMO-AM). He has also served previous programming roles in St. Louis, Cincinnati, and Saginaw-Flint and Sault Ste. Marie, MI.

"I am honored and excited to join the amazing team of Audacy country regional brand managers," said Michaels. "I can't wait to get started and work alongside leaders like Tim Roberts, Mark Anderson, Kevin Callahan and John Foxx."

Michaels joined Audacy in 2011 as Operations Manager for the company's Memphis market. In this role, he oversaw music brands 94.1 The Wolf (WLFP-FM), FM 100 (WMC-FM) and 104.5 The River (WRVR-FM), while notably increasing ratings for the latter two from the top 10 to the top three in their core demos with women 25-49 and women 25-54. Previous stops include various programming and on-air roles at WABB-FM in Mobile, AL, WERO-FM in Greenville-New Bern, NC, and WAPE-FM in Jacksonville.

Anderson and Michaels' promotions are part of a country format realignment across Audacy's 20 country stations. Under the new realignment, Regional Vice President John Foxx and Regional Brand Manager Justin Cole will oversee 100.3 The Bull (KILT-FM) in Houston, U.S. 101 (WUSY-FM) in Chattanooga, Kiss Country 99.9 (WKIS-FM) in Miami, Hall of Fame Country (WHLL-AM) in Springfield, New York's Country HD2 in New York and Big 98.5 (WRXL-HD2) in Richmond. Regional Vice President Kevin Callahan and Regional Brand Manager Scott Roddy will oversee 103.7 KSON (KSON-FM) in San Diego, 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF-FM) in Kansas City, 99.5 The Wolf (KWJJ-FM) in Portland, K-FROG 95.1 (KFRG-FM) in Riverside, 100.7 The Wolf (KKWF-FM) in Seattle and KMLE Country 107.9 (KMLE-FM) in Phoenix. Country Format Vice President Tim Roberts and Regional Brand Manager Marci Braun will continue to oversee US 99 (WUSN-FM) in Chicago, 99.5 WYCD (WYCD-FM) in Detroit, 102.9 The Wolf (KMNB-FM) in Minneapolis and 94.1 The Wolf (WLFP-FM) in Memphis.

Audacy also announces Drew Bland as Brand Manager for 100.7 the Wolf in Seattle in addition to his KMLE Country 107.9 oversight. Bland rejoined the company and KMLE Country 107.9 in 2021 as brand manager after serving as Vice President of Promotion for Monument Records. Prior to his time at Monument Records, Bland served as program director and evening host for 100.7 The Wolf and programmed WWKA-FM in Orlando from. He also had an initial seven-year stint with KMLE Country 107.9 in various on-air and programming roles.