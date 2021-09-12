Log in
Audacy : Darius Rucker, Zac Brown Headline Audacy's "Stars and Strings," Hosted by New York's Country 94.7

09/12/2021
PHILADELPHIA, PA - September 12, 2021 - Audacy marked its return to live events as it hosted 'Stars and Strings' on The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City on September 11. The show, which was hosted by New York's Country 94.7 (WNSH-FM), featured performances by Darius Rucker, Zac Brown, Chris Young, Lee Brice, Tenille Arts, Caroline Jones and Jameson Rodgers. The event benefitted 9/11 Day, the nonprofit that runs the federally designated September 11th National Day of Service.

'What an incredible way to mark our return to live events by bringing together some of the biggest names in country music together to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11,' said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Audacy. '9/11 holds such a special place in our hearts for all Americans and we're proud to have been able to unite with our fans to pay tribute to those we lost 20 years ago.'

The night featured a rotation of songs from the artists atop the East River in New York, NY. Caroline Jones, Jameson Rodgers and Tenille Arts kicked off the show before handing the mics off to Lee Brice, Chris Young, Darius Rucker and Zac Brown. To honor America, Rucker offered his rendition of 'God Bless The U.S.A.,' while Brown segued 'America the Beautiful' into his fan-favorite 'Chicken Fried.'

For photos, please click here. For interviews with artists and Audacy executives, please click here.

9/11 Day is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that created and annually organizes the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance as a permanent tribute to those killed and injured on 9/11, and to the many brave individuals who rose in service in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Its ongoing mission is to transform the annual remembrance of 9/11 into a worldwide day of unity and doing good, and to encourage millions of people to remember and pay tribute each 9/11 through good deeds that help others and rekindle the extraordinary spirit of togetherness and compassion that arose in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy.

Audacy Inc. published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
