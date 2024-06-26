PHILADELPHIA, PA - June 26, 2024 - Audacy has elevated Jeff Sottolano to Chief Programming Officer, effective immediately. The Company and Sottolano have agreed to a multi-year contract extension.

In this role, Sottolano will be responsible for the content strategy and performance of Audacy's local brands in all formats across broadcast, streaming, and podcast distribution platforms and oversee the programming leadership team, talent and content creators nationwide. Sottolano will also work closely with the Company's product and technology teams as it enhances its creator tools and delivers new digital experiences for consumers and advertisers. He will also collaborate with its podcast leadership team on the development and launch of new titles.

"Jeff has a track record of success. He and our programming and brand leaders have executed market-winning content strategies and initiatives that deliver for our listeners and advertisers," said Susan Larkin, Chief Operating Officer, Audacy. "Jeff's leadership has been instrumental in elevating our performance across all platforms, and this promotion underscores our confidence in his ability to continue growing our best-in-class brand portfolio."

"I consider myself so fortunate to work with our programmers, talent, anchors, reporters and producers who, together, build incredible brands, entertain and inform, and make a difference in the lives of millions of consumers every day," said Sottolano. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to do so at Audacy and believe that our best days are ahead of us. I am grateful to Susan Larkin, David Field, and so many others for the privilege of doing what I do and calling it work."

Sottolano joined the Company in 2001 as an intern and has served as Executive Vice President and Head of Programming since 2021. Under his leadership, Audacy's brand portfolio has gained market share in the key A25-54 demographic year-over-year for eight consecutive quarters. He has led key Company initiatives, including developing new national and syndicated programs across its music portfolio, the creation of its sports podcast studio and its multiplatform sports betting content platform, BetQL Network, and various artist partnership programs, including Audacy LAUNCH, the Company's new multi-genre music discovery platform for up-and-coming artists. Sottolano has also held numerous programming, marketing and digital roles with the Company since 2001, including in the Rochester, NY and Philadelphia, PA markets, before joining the central team in 2013. He assumed the role of Vice President of Programming for the Company following its 2017 merger with CBS Radio.