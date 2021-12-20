Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Audacy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUD   US05070N1037

AUDACY, INC.

(AUD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audacy Elevates Sarah Foss to Its First Chief Technology Officer

12/20/2021 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Audacy has elevated Sarah Foss to Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. As Audacy’s first Chief Technology Officer, Foss will spearhead the company’s efforts to innovate and differentiate its products and services via new technological capabilities. She will continue to report to Rich Schmaeling, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005531/en/

Sarah Foss, Chief Technology Officer, Audacy (Photo: Business Wire)

Sarah Foss, Chief Technology Officer, Audacy (Photo: Business Wire)

Foss will manage Audacy’s key technology initiatives including: software development, ad tech, business intelligence and analytics, data solutions, and Audacy’s recently acquired live and on-demand audio streaming business, AmperWave. Foss had been serving as Audacy’s Chief Information Officer since joining the company in 2020.

“Audacy continues to invest in technology to create innovative offerings for its listeners, advertisers and clients,” said Schmaeling. “We are excited to have Sarah leading these critical areas to drive our transformation faster and further.”

“Audacy is in the enviable position that we have unique content, great platforms, and an appetite for transformative growth,” said Foss. “I am excited that technology is seen as an accelerant and differentiator for us at Audacy.”

Foss is a seasoned media technology executive with over 25 years of experience. Prior to joining Audacy in 2020, she served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives for FreeWheel Advertisers. Prior to that role, she had held various executive roles at global technology leaders such as Imagine Communications, YANGAROO, Inc., Encompass Digital Media, VCI Solutions, and Harris Corporation.

Foss is also a co-founder of Tech Bae, a tech focused organization for women in the media and advertising ecosystem to connect for mentoring, networking, and community. She recently completed a decade of service to the Alliance for Women in Media and is an honoree of several industry awards, including: 2021 Cynopsis Top Women in Media; three-time finalist for International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers’ Woman of the Year Award; Individual Leadership Award from the TV of Tomorrow’s Awards for Leadership in Interactive and Multiplatform Television.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AUDACY, INC.
10:46aAudacy Elevates Sarah Foss to Its First Chief Technology Officer
BU
12/17AUDACY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/15B. Riley Upgrades Audacy to Buy from Neutral, Says Turning Bullish Ahead of Likely 2022..
MT
12/13AUDACY : Partners With Voicify to Drive Interactive Voice Capabilities Across Its Digital ..
PU
12/09Audacy Agrees Multi-faceted Partnership With Hard Rock International
MT
12/09AUDACY : Announces New MMA-focused Show “Tapped Out” on BetQL Network
PU
12/09Audacy Announces Multi-faceted Partnership With Hard Rock International
PR
12/09Audacy, Inc. Announces Multi-Faceted Partnership with Hard Rock International
CI
12/05AUDACY : Rocks Fort Lauderdale Beach for Inaugural “Audacy Beach Festival”
PU
12/03AUDACY : Adds Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff to CBS Sports Radio
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AUDACY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 216 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,35 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -90,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 369 M 369 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 781
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart AUDACY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Audacy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDACY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,70 $
Average target price 4,30 $
Spread / Average Target 59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Field Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Schmaeling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah C. Foss Chief Information Officer
Susan R. Larkin Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
David J. Berkman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AUDACY, INC.9.31%369
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.0.16%25 517
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.4.21%725
STINGRAY GROUP INC.6.07%386
HT&E LIMITED0.00%364
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.28.10%207