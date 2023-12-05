PHILADELPHIA, PA - December 5, 2023 - Audacy has announced two internal updates within its senior leadership team. Rachel Williamson has been named President of Local Sales Strategy and Innovation, and succeeding her, Kevin Cassidy will assume the role of Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy Chicago. Williamson will report to Brian Benedik, Chief Revenue Officer, and Cassidy will report to Brian Purdy, Regional President.

"We are thrilled to move Rachel into this new, important assignment," said Benedik. "Her leadership experience and expertise with linear and digital audio and video will be a tremendous asset to growing our local business across Audacy."

"I am looking forward to working with our incredibly talented leaders across Audacy to continue positioning the company as a premier partner for our advertisers," said Williamson.

Williamson has served as Regional President for Audacy since 2020, overseeing its Chicago, Madison, Milwaukee and Minneapolis markets. Before joining the company, Williamson held leadership positions at Cox Media Group, Gamut and Cumulus.

Succeeding Williamson, Cassidy has been named Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy Chicago, and will oversee the market's portfolio of stations.

"With an impressive multiyear track record of success overseeing our New Orleans cluster, Kevin knows how to grow brands and deliver performance," said Purdy. "We are confident that Chicago will continue to thrive under Kevin's guidance."

"It has been a remarkable experience representing our New Orleans brands over the last five years," said Cassidy. "I'm excited to embark on the next chapter of my career and look forward to leading Audacy Chicago's exceptional portfolio of stations."

Prior to leading New Orleans, Cassidy was the General Sales Manager of Audacy's music brands in Dallas. Over the course of his career, Cassidy has held positions as President of D&R Radio Sales and at iHeart and Interep.